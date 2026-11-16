Billy Evans denies controlling image in Elizabeth Holmes documentary

Billy Evans, partner of Elizabeth Holmes, gives his first interview since the release of a documentary about the Theranos founder, rejecting his portrayal as controlling and describing daily threats and weekly prison visits.

Billy Evans, the partner of disgraced Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes, has given his first interview since the release of a documentary about her final weeks of freedom, rejecting his portrayal in the film as a controlling and manipulative egotist.

Billy Evans Responds To Documentary Portrayal

The 34-year-old spoke to CBS about the documentary, which captures Holmes final 34 days with her family before she reported to prison for an 11-year sentence for defrauding investors. Evans said the depiction of him in the final cut, which he noted he had no control over, was painful. I am deeply passionate about my family and about the work that I do, he said.

Also read You Can See Everything Documentary Critically Acclaimed with Near Perfect Rotten Tomatoes Score

But no, I am not some controlling monster who is leveraging his wife for insert-whatever-anybody-is-saying, he added. However, he is aware his anger will not change anything. I am going to live my life with integrity and with who I am, and I hope people can see that over time, he said. But if they do not, what I care about is the people that I know, people that love me.

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Despite how he is depicted in the documentary, Evans said he still loves the film. He would even participate in the production all over again, as he would have a better understanding of what he was walking into. Evans said he has no intention of suing director Nathan Fielder, co-director Lance Oppenheim or production company A24, but has not spoken with Fielder since watching the documentary.

The documentary series, which has a nearly perfect Rotten Tomatoes score, follows Holmes, who was once named by Forbes magazine as the youngest self-made female billionaire. She insists she did not intend to defraud investors and believed her blood-testing technology could run a large number of diagnostic tests from just a few drops of blood.

Privacy Invasion And Shower Scene Controversy

Allowing a documentary crew into their home 24/7 largely stripped the family of its privacy, including Evans being filmed naked in the shower, a scene he claimed he did not consent to. A24 has said everything was filmed with their consent. Did I know they were filming me in the shower? Yes.

But we would film 16 hours a day. All sorts of things were filmed with assurances made, he said. I was just as surprised as the rest of the country to have my whole body on camera for the world to see, and it has been an awkward experience in having, like, your kids teachers see that. It is really uncomfortable.

Despite his depiction, Evans said it is sometimes still necessary to take a risk. You have got to learn really painful lessons sometimes in life, he said. And with Elizabeth going through everything she did in the press, the lesson that was ingrained in us is: You cannot lose your voice. As painful as it was to watch himself on-screen, Evans said the documentary was ultimately created to show people who Holmes is, not him.

When I watch that movie, I see the person that I love, exactly who she is, he said. When asked about her performance, Evans said he was really glad that they included her because it shows what a difference there is between the real thing and how eager she was to play a character. He concluded by saying he was going to do his best not to speak poorly about other people.

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Evans Carries Firearm Due To Daily Threats

I have had a lot of people do that about me recently, and I know how it feels, he said. Evans also told CBS he receives threats of violence daily and carries a firearm with him at all times for his family safety. I would never forgive myself for having the tools, the skills and the ability to protect my family and not doing it, he said.

I will give you an example: The other day, I was driving my kids to school. A car came up behind us really, really quickly, and we stopped at the light. The guy starts screaming next to me, and this is not just road rage, okay? His window is down, and he is screaming the most vile things you have ever heard about: I know where you live.

I know who you are. I know where your kids sleep, and the things that I will do to you. It was terrifying. Evans and the couple two children visit Holmes in prison every week, and though he hates that this is their new normal, he said he does whatever he can to help them find joy in the experience.

While he once counted down the days until Holmes release in 2030, he said it became too painful and has since stopped. I miss her so much, he said. I talked to her right before I came in here, and I told her, I am kind of nervous. And she said: Just be zen.

Enjoy it. Embody love. And I will talk to you when you are done.