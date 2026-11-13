Cummins rejects Khawaja claims on sandpapergate, says he did not know

Australian captain Pat Cummins said Usman Khawaja is 100 per cent wrong to claim the whole team knew about sandpaper ball tampering in 2018, calling the allegations serious and defamatory.

Australian captain Pat Cummins has rejected Usman Khawaja's claims that the entire team knew about ball tampering during the 2018 Test series in South Africa, saying the allegations are complete and utter nonsense.

Speaking to reporters in Sydney in a press conference that lasted more than an hour, Cummins said Khawaja was 100 per cent wrong. When he says we all knew, if by that he means that we knew sandpaper was going out in the field, he is 100 per cent wrong, Cummins said. I have said that consistently for the last eight years. I did not know that was happening.

Also read Pat Cummins faces leadership test as Khawaja claims divide Australian cricket

Cummins Denies Being Architect Of Ball Tampering

Cummins said Khawaja made far more serious claims than simple awareness. He says that I and others were architects of a scheme to ball tamper with sandpaper, Cummins said. The captain said he was genuinely shocked this week when he found out that Usman admitted that he told Cam Bancroft to be careful when using sandpaper. That is not the Usman that I know, Cummins said.

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The scandal resurfaced after Khawaja, who retired from international cricket in January, claimed in his new autobiography Sabr that the entire team knew about ball tampering during the third Test against South Africa in Cape Town in 2018. A Cricket Australia investigation at the time found Bancroft, Steve Smith and David Warner were the only ones involved and it was a one-off incident. The trio were suspended and fined.

Cummins said Khawaja was a friend but friends are not casual with each other's lives and reputations. In his book, Uzzie has been casual with my life and the lives of many others, and I think Australian cricket, he said. I support his right to tell his story 100 per cent. I am really glad that he feels like he can.

Captain Refuses Legal Action Over Defamatory Claims

But we have to be accountable for the things that we say and do. Cummins said he had received advice that some of the claims were probably defamatory but he would not be taking any legal action. He said parts of Khawaja's claims were likely true but other parts were vague. Some of these things are probably true, and they are his accounts of what happened, Cummins said.

But I think there are a few big leaps here where he is being vague and I think the details really matter in that difference. Perhaps there were conversations with Cameron Bancroft around taking sandpaper out and how to do it, Cummins said. That does not mean that everyone in that dressing room knew what was going on.

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The way he has presented his story, I think he has done it in a very casual manner, and it affects a lot of people. That is what I am grappling with at the moment because I do not think it is okay. Cummins also said he had seen ball tampering in the Sheffield Shield but would not elaborate on who or which team. He said he never wanted to discuss the issue again.

Cummins Addresses Heated Argument With Wife Becky

Cummins also addressed footage published by The Australian newspaper of what appeared to be a heated argument with his wife. We were not having a spat, he said. Becky was very frustrated, animated, and really not happy with Usman. It is half very comical, Cummins said.

Becky wears her heart on her sleeve. And half all a bit ridiculous, is it not? We are here talking about something that was dealt with eight-and-a-half years ago. Now I am walking my one-and-a-half-year-old daughter with nappies out the front and I got cameras chasing me and my family.

Warner Backs Khawaja As Cricket Australia Stands Firm

For me, that is a bit ridiculous. Warner has backed Khawaja, naming his claims as 100 per cent accurate and labelling Cricket Australia's investigation as rushed and botched. Cricket Australia said it stood by its findings, with chief executive Todd Greenberg saying on Tuesday it would not reopen the investigation.