This text discusses several notable public figures and incidents, including a notorious paedophile seeking release, an ex-Olympic swimmer and his wife having fraud charges abandoned, a former WA nationalist candidate in a deadly hit-run, a Melbourne mum hit while riding an e-scooter seeking the driver's surrender, a young man joining his father in jail after a deadly underwater drug retrieval, the revelation of an alleged triple-killer's phone call with emergency services, and a Bondi terror attack hero allegedly threatening someone.

Notorious paedophile set to walk free Notorious paedophile Peter Liddy will soon be released from jail , despite an effort by the state government to keep him locked away.

Fraud charges against ex-Olympic champion and wife abandoned Former Olympic swimming champion Neil Brooks and his wife Linda were 'ecstatic' at learning their long-running fraud charges were about to be formally abandoned in a Brisbane court. A former WA Nationals candidate has been denied bail over a deadly alleged hit-run in Katanning, east of Margaret River. A Melbourne mum who survived a Mother's Day hit-run while riding an e-scooter has pleaded for the driver to surrender.

A young Gold Coast man has joined his father in jail after being found guilty of a deadly underwater cocaine retrieval at Newcastle. An alleged triple-killer’s phone call with emergency services moments before his wife and two children were found dead in their Sydney home has been revealed. A Bondi terror attack hero allegedly threatene





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Notorious Paedophile Released From Jail Fraud Charges Abandoned Deadly Hit-Run Hit-Run Survival Treacherous New Underwater Drug Retrieval Law Phone Call Revelation Social Media Threat

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