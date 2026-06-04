Notorious South Australian Paedophile Peter Liddy Released After 25 Years in Prison

Peter Liddy, a former magistrate who sexually abused four boys, has been released after serving 25 years. An interim supervision order and ongoing legal efforts aim to restrict his freedom and secure compensation for victims.

Peter Liddy , an 83-year-old former South Australia n magistrate, has been released from prison after serving 25 years of his sentence. Liddy was convicted for the sexual abuse of four boys while he was their Nippers coach between 1983 and 1986, a period during which he also held his position as a magistrate.

South Australian Attorney General Kyam Maher described his sentence as one of the harshest for such offenses in the state. Upon release, an interim supervision order was imposed, restricting his freedom through measures such as electronic monitoring, prohibition from contacting children, and denial of internet access. New legislative changes now allow his victims to apply for a court order to access his superannuation.

Lawyer Andrew Carpenter, who has long advocated for Liddy's victims, believes Liddy concealed millions in superannuation before his incarceration and argues that Liddy should never have been released. Federal Attorney-General Michelle Rowland emphasized that criminals convicted of child sexual abuse cannot avoid compensating their victims. State Attorney-General Maher has also applied to the Supreme Court to have Liddy detained indefinitely if medical assessments indicate he remains a risk.

Police have warned the public against vigilante actions, and Liddy's details will appear on the state's child sex offender register, with caution against unauthorized sharing of that information





7NewsSydney / 🏆 16. in AU We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Peter Liddy South Australia Paedophile Magistrate Supervision Order Victim Compensation Child Sex Offender Register

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Notorious wife killer Chris Dawson makes bid for interstate prison transferThe 77-year-old will almost certainly die in prison. But the former rugby league player and school teacher wants a say in which one.

Read more »

Notorious wife killer Chris Dawson makes bid for interstate prison transferThe 77-year-old will almost certainly die in prison. But the former rugby league player and school teacher wants a say in which one.

Read more »

Notorious one-punch killer hit with new drug chargeKieran Loveridge spent more than a decade in jail for killing Thomas Kelly in a case that sparked Sydney’s controversial lockout laws.

Read more »

Paedophile ex-magistrate Peter Liddy leaves prison after 25 yearsNotorious paedophile ex-magistrate Peter Liddy has taken his first steps of freedom after serving a 25-year prison term for the sexual abuse of four children.

Read more »