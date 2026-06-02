Notre Dame Excavation Uncovers 2000 Years of Parisian History Beneath Cathedral

An extensive archaeological dig beneath Notre Dame cathedral, prompted by planned landscaping, is revealing a stratified record of Paris from Roman times to the medieval period, including mysterious inscribed pottery and everyday objects preserved in waste pits.

France's iconic Notre Dame cathedral has become the focus of what many are calling the "dig of the century". Over a year after the cathedral reopened to the public following the devastating 2019 fire, an extensive archaeological excavation has commenced just meters beneath the cathedral's floor.

The fire, which resulted in the collapse of the spire, initiated an ambitious restoration project. In December 2024, a grand reopening ceremony was held, attended by French President Emmanuel Macron and numerous dignitaries, including then-US President-elect Donald Trump and Prince William. As part of ongoing efforts to enhance the cathedral's surroundings, Paris plans to transform the adjacent square with greenery and shaded areas.

However, given the city's deep historical roots, any ground disturbance requires prior archaeological investigation to protect potential buried heritage. Consequently, a section of the forecourt has been turned into an active dig site, marked by fencing and a wooden walkway, situated near visitor queues. This excavation offers a rare window into Paris's layered past. Lucie Altenburg, a conservator with the Paris archaeology unit, emphasized its significance for understanding the city's history.

The team has already unearthed hundreds of artifacts, such as a 4th-century coin bearing the image of Emperor Constantine and fragments of medieval pottery with indecipherable painted markings.

"You come to see the cathedral, then realise there's another city under your feet. That's almost more moving," noted a team member. The stratification is remarkable: traces of early Paris emerge just 50 centimeters below the current surface, while the dig extends four meters deeper, revealing successive historical periods. At the time of Notre Dame's construction in 1163, the island was densely packed with medieval dwellings.

The current dig has reached these medieval cellars, with deeper layers containing Merovingian and Carolingian grain pits (6th-10th centuries) and, beneath them, a Roman quarter from the 4th and 5th centuries. In just four meters of soil, twenty centuries of history are compressed. Some of the most remarkable finds originate from medieval waste pits and latrines, which preserved organic material. Intact jugs and cups, along with pottery shards and animal bones, have been recovered.

Conservators discovered faint reddish script on the interior of many pottery fragments-a mystery yet to be solved. Coins, corroded black when found, revealed imperial portraits under X-ray, like the Constantine piece, which also aids in dating excavation layers. The deepest Roman artifacts are particularly prized for their age and the insights they provide into the final centuries of Roman Gaul.

Evidence shows that as the Roman Empire declined, inhabitants retreated to the Île de la Cité, fortifying it with spolia-reused stone from older structures. A Roman doorstep, repurposed upside down as road paving, exemplifies this practice. All unearthed items are transported to Paris's central archaeology depot, a vast repository. Because archaeologists typically work only when construction projects demand excavation, opportunities like this are uncommon.

"This only happens because the city of Paris decided it wanted to beautify the area," Altenburg explained, underscoring how urban development can inadvertently preserve, and reveal, buried history





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