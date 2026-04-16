Nourish Pet Co's Innovative Oral Care Solution Revolutionizes Pet Wellness

Australian brand Nourish Pet Co has seen unprecedented success with its Skin, Gut + Dental Bundle, driven by an inside-out approach to pet health that links oral, gut, and skin well-being. The product, featuring Dental Pro+, a once-daily powder, has sold over 20,000 units, with customers and veterinarians reporting significant improvements in dental health and breath freshness, marking a shift towards preventative, nutritional pet care.

A remarkable four sell-outs in less than two years for a pet product strongly indicates it addresses a pressing owner concern. This has precisely been the case for Nourish Pet Co ’s Skin, Gut + Dental Bundle, an Australian-originating pet wellness innovation that has surpassed 20,000 units sold since the introduction of Dental Pro+ in October 2024. Kirra Graham founded the brand with the ambition to tackle one of the most prevalent and disheartening issues in pet care.

Dental disease is an affliction impacting over 80 per cent of dogs by the age of three, positioning it as one of the most frequent and avoidable conditions veterinarians encounter. Despite the profound care pet owners demonstrate, the conventional approach involving the struggle to brush dog teeth, the provision of dental chews, and the expense of professional cleaning has remained largely stagnant. Nourish Pet Co offers a refreshingly contemporary solution: to cease treating the oral cavity as an isolated entity. The significant attention garnered by the Skin, Gut + Dental Bundle stems from its holistic, inside-out methodology. This approach is informed by the escalating recognition of the intrinsic connection between oral health and gut health. Instead of merely concealing unpleasant breath or mechanically removing surface plaque, the formulation is engineered to fortify the microbiome throughout the gut, mouth, and skin. This aims to address the fundamental origins of tartar accumulation, inflammation, and even dermatological concerns. The cornerstone of the bundle is Dental Pro+, a daily powder that is conveniently incorporated into a pet's food. The inherent simplicity of this product is a major draw. Any individual who has experienced the challenge of brushing a resistant cavoodle’s teeth before heading to work will readily appreciate its appeal. The ingredient profile resembles that of a high-end human wellness supplement rather than a conventional pet dental remedy. It features Ascophyllum nodosum, a clinically validated seaweed known for its ability to mitigate plaque and tartar. This is complemented by oral-specific probiotics and botanical extracts such as green tea, cranberry, and pomegranate, all selected to bolster gum health and impede the proliferation of plaque-forming bacteria. When combined with the brand’s potent probiotic and phytoplankton omega and multi-vitamin blend, it transforms a routine meal into a comprehensive health ritual for the entire body. The sales figures vividly illustrate the product’s success. What reportedly began with fewer than 100 units sold per month has now escalated to over 200 bundles being sold within a single hour during periods of peak demand. For Australian pet owners increasingly prioritizing preventative health measures, this reflects a broader societal movement away from reactive interventions and towards sustained nutritional support that yields long-term benefits. A substantial portion of the product’s popularity can also be attributed to word-of-mouth endorsements. Certain customers have reported that their dogs no longer required professional dental cleanings following consistent use of the product. Furthermore, one veterinarian, after personally testing it on her own dog, contacted the brand after observing a marked improvement in breath freshness within just eight days. She now stocks the product in her clinic. For consumers contemplating a purchase, the individual bundle is priced at $147.95, inclusive of free Australian shipping. Opting for the two-bundle package reduces the cost to $128.72 per bundle, representing a saving of $39, making it the more economical choice for households committed to achieving consistent outcomes. In a pet product market historically dominated by chews, brushes, and temporary solutions, this daily nutritional supplement is rapidly emerging as the more judicious acquisition for dog owners seeking fresher breath, cleaner teeth, and healthier skin through a single, streamlined approach





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Pet Dental Care Gut Health Preventative Pet Health Nourish Pet Co Oral Health

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