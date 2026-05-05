NRL 2026: NSW Blues predicted team for 2026 State of Origin with major changes and key injuries

NSW Blues coach Laurie Daley faces immense pressure to rebuild his team for the 2026 State of Origin series after a disappointing 2025 campaign. With 12 changes from last year's decider loss to Queensland, Daley must make crucial decisions about his starting lineup, including a shootout between James Tedesco and Dylan Edwards for the fullback position. Key players like Payne Haas and Max King are sidelined due to injuries, while new faces such as Blayke Brailey are set to debut. The team's success hinges on the form of Nathan Cleary and the strategic choices Daley makes in the halves and front row.

NRL 2026: NSW Blues predicted team for 2026 State of Origin, Laurie Daley , Blayke Brailey debut, Payne Haas injury, Nathan Cleary , Jarome Luai, Queensland After losing the 2025 State of Origin series, NSW Blues coach Laurie Daley is under immense pressure to find the winning formula in 2026 and there is no better way to do that than by winning Game One.

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Liam Martin, Max King, Mitch Kenny, Payne Haas, Jacob Kiraz and Tom Trbojevic are just a few candidates who were in contention but have now been deemed ineligible. With Daley set to name a team filled with experienced and inexperienced names, we have made 12 changes from the side that lost the decider last year against arch-rivals Queensland. Some include previously injured players not being healthy, while others are form-related and there are three fresh faces on the six-man bench.

It’s a two-way shootout between Edwards and Tedesco. Both players are equally deserving of wearing the No.1 and Daley can’t go wrong with picking one of the other.

However, Tedesco (the 2025 Dally M Medallist) is coming off a season-best campaign and has started the 2026 season in red-hot form. While Edwards has been a key reason behind the success of the Penrith Panthers, Tedesco just has a bit more of that X-factor and can deliver moments of brilliance out of nowhere. If you were a Queensland supporter, you would probably rather face Edwards than Tedesco, giving the Roosters star the added edge.

Brian To’o is a lock for one of the two spots on the wing, but the other remains vacant following the departure of incumbent winger Zac Lomax to Super Rugby. Bulldogs winger Jacob Kiraz and dual-code star Mark Nawaqanitawase were the favourites to contend for the other spot but they have both been subsequently ruled out with injury in the lead-up to this year’s series. This leaves Daley in an interesting dilemma.

Does he go with the experience of Josh Addo-Carr or hand a debut to either Campbell Graham or Thomas Jenkins? With his job on the line, it can be expected that Addo-Carr will be the first choice as Daley knows what he’s getting out of him, and he has been in strong form, which saw him narrowly miss out on representing the Kangaroos during the 2025 Ashes Series.

There were fears that Stephen Crichton was set to miss the opening game of the series due to injury, but he returned earlier than expected and will be available to represent the Blues. Latrell Mitchell will retain the other spot in the centres, meaning the likes of Bradman Best, Casey McLean, Kotoni Staggs and Tolutau Koula will have to bide their time to start for their state.

It would have been interesting to see who Daley would have gone with if Tom Trbojevic had been fit, but he remains sidelined with an injury. Laurie Daley has two options when it comes to the No.6 jersey. Does he go with Cleary’s former partner-in-crime in Jarome Luai? Or does he opt to play two primarily halfback players and combine Mitchell Moses with Cleary?

Luai may have played in Game Three of last year’s series, but he has had a slow start to the season with the Wests Tigers despite their hot start. Meanwhile, Moses was a big part of Daley’s plan in last year’s series before going down with a calf strain, which subsequently ruled him out of the last two matches.

It’s hard to see him going past Moses as he complements Cleary perfectly and has a strong kicking game, adding more versatility to the Blues line-up. Nathan Cleary is a lock. Although some may say that he hasn’t performed at his best in the Origin arena, there is no doubting that Cleary is a world-class halfback.

A must if the Blues are to win the series, Cleary is arguably in the best form of his career at the moment and is the current leader of the Dally M tally. The front row for the Blues will look completely different for this year’s series after Max King and Payne Haas have been sidelined due to injury.

Now eligible for Origin selection, Addin Fonua-Blake is a certainty for one of the two vacant spots, but the other one remains a mystery. There are plenty of contenders who could be selected, but the favourites at this stage are either Keaon Koloamatangi and Mitchell Barnett - two players who have Origin experience.

Recently agreeing to join the Dragons on a long-term deal from next season, Koloamatangi would be more likely to start considering Barnett, who has been plagued with injury this year, but he will still be in the team and will just come off the interchange bench instead. Jackson Ford and Terrell May are unlucky to miss out. It has been revealed that Laurie Daley intends to use two dummy halves in a one-two punch role, creating speed around the ruck





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