Jacob Preston credits Stephen Crichton rivalry for Australia World Cup run ahead of final

Jacob Preston says his on-field clash with Samoa rival Stephen Crichton reflects their daily Canterbury rivalry and credits Crichton with helping him reach Australia's World Cup final team.

Jacob Preston has credited his fierce rivalry with Canterbury captain Stephen Crichton for helping him become one of Australia's surprise performers at the World Cup, with the pair set to meet again after Preston's verbal exchange with the Samoa star in the semi-final.

Preston, 25, was caught on television celebrating a try and yelling a few words in the direction of Crichton during Australia's semi-final win over Samoa, after Crichton performed the traditional challenge siva tau and got in the face of his Bulldogs teammate. Two things became clear when watching Preston launch the stinging verbal attack on his Canterbury captain and Samoan rival. The first was the depth of their competitive relationship.

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The second was that Preston will be a part of Australia's team for the next decade, despite coming into this World Cup not entirely sold he would play a game. Preston said the exchange was no different to what happens at Canterbury training every day.

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Preston Backed By Crichton

Me and Critta are ultimate competitors, we were both playing for our countries, and what you saw is no different to what you would see at Dogs training every day, we are always going at each other and always competing, he said. It comes down to competing. It was awesome before the game, to stand in front of that siva tau, it is something I will remember for a long time.

After the tournament I will go back and look at the footage. I am sure we will have a laugh about it at training. I never heard anything from Mum or Dad about it. But I have the ultimate respect for him.

I would not be where I am today without him, Preston said. Preston said had it not been for Crichton's arrival at Belmore in his debut season, when the Bulldogs were spluttering at the end of 2023, he would not have got the chance to play international football.

He brought a lot of those winning values and habits from Penrith, introduced it to our club, and he personally taught me so many little things about how to be a winner, Preston said. Him pushing me at training, us competing every day, we are two people who want to compete and want to win.

Preston Earns World Cup Spot

Not many fans would have anticipated Preston starting on the left edge for a third straight game against New Zealand in Sunday's sold-out final at Suncorp Stadium. Preston, a strawberry blond North Sydney Bears junior, toured England with the Kangaroos without playing an Ashes Test last year.

When he was picked in the World Cup squad he was mindful he would be competing for a spot with established second-rowers Liam Martin and David Fifita, as well as Cameron Murray and Reuben Cotter, who were no strangers to playing on an edge at Origin level. Hudson Young, three years Preston's senior, missed the tournament because of a ruptured Achilles.

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Australia coach Kevin Walters started Preston on the left, and has been happy to leave him there for the entire tournament, except for the Fiji game, when he scored a try off the bench. He was always going to be in the starting side, Walters said. I was really impressed with him last year on the Kangaroos tour, and he finished this season well for the Bulldogs, he was one of their standouts.

The tougher it got in clubland, the better he went. That is what I noticed; they had a tough period, but he seemed to be the one trying to come up with a big play or big tackle in the game. He stands for himself without going over the top. If someone wants to push his buttons, he is happy to accommodate them.

Preston said he would have been content to play one match in the tournament. As a competitor, you always want to be in the team, he said. Now I am in the position I am in, I want to make sure I keep playing good footy and representing my country to the best of my ability. I am so grateful Kevvie has backed me and given me this opportunity.

Preston Eyes World Cup Glory

I never want to let the jersey down. Preston has clicked with five-eighth Cam Munster on the left, along with centre Bradman Best, and says a possible World Cup trophy would go a long way to easing the pain of what unfolded at the Bulldogs, who started the year with so much promise but failed to make the finals.

It was a rollercoaster when you think we won in Vegas, then went through a rough trot, I broke my arm, we will learn so much from this year, Preston said. For me, to come into camp, and now have the chance to win the World Cup for my country, that would be the ultimate honour. I cannot wait.