NRL 2026: Trai Fuller Signs New Contract with Dolphins Until 2027

The Dolphins have confirmed that Trai Fuller will remain at the club until the end of 2027 after signing a new contract. The 29-year-old fullback has made 19 appearances for the Dolphins since joining them for their inaugural NRL campaign in 2023.

The Dolphins have confirmed that Trai Fuller will remain at the club until the end of 2027 after signing a new contract. The 29-year-old fullback has made 19 appearances for the Dolphins since joining them for their inaugural NRL campaign in 2023.

Fuller was targeted by the St George Illawarra Dragons in recent months but opted to turn down a $1.2 million offer to join the Wakefield Trinity in the Super League. The Dolphins' CEO Terry Reader praised Fuller's commitment to the club, stating that his value to the team is a perfect case in point.

Meanwhile, Sharks fullback William Kennedy has signed a one-year extension with the club, ending speculation about his long-term future. Kennedy has been a mainstay in the Shire since making his debut in 2019 and has produced a season-high 215 running metres to go with a try and two assists in Sunday's comeback win over the Dragons. Cronulla coach Craig Fitzgibbon praised Kennedy's constant improvement and valued his contribution to the team





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