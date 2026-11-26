NRL boss Peter V'landys has raised concerns about the owner of Wests Tigers investing in soccer rather than rugby league, as the cross-code venture sparks new boardroom turmoil at Holman Barnes Group.

NRL boss Peter V'landys has raised concerns about the owner of Wests Tigers investing in soccer rather than rugby league, as the cross-code venture sparks a new round of boardroom turmoil.

Wests Tigers Directors Suspended Over Disciplinary Charges

The move into soccer by the Holman Barnes Group (HBG) is the subject of internal tension at the $100 million leagues club empire, which has a 90 per cent stake in the Wests Tigers and controls the NRL team's board. In the latest flare-up, deputy chairman Frank Primerano was one of two HBG directors to have his membership suspended on Tuesday night over undisclosed disciplinary charges.

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According to sources with knowledge of club affairs, speaking on condition of anonymity, the other board member suspended was Shannon Cavanagh, who is also a Wests Magpies director. In a statement, HBG confirmed its board had resolved to suspend the club memberships of two directors pending the hearing and determination of disciplinary charges under the club's constitution. The statement said: The directors will be afforded procedural fairness.

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The suspension is an interim step only and is not a finding of wrongdoing. A suspension of membership does not of itself result in a vacation of office or end a person's directorship. Primerano was one of the main drivers of HBG's decision to buy a minority shareholding in A-League men's team Central Coast Mariners and take over operations of the Mariners' women's team, which had been in danger of folding.

He had last week been removed from the Tigers board, where he served as deputy to chairman Barry O'Farrell. It is unclear what they are alleged to have done but Primerano has been heavily involved in the shift into soccer, in which he was a long-time administrator. HBG also purchased a stake in inner-west soccer team APIA Leichhardt last year and there has been growing suspicion about its influence over the leagues club.

NRL Boss V'landys Condemns Soccer Investment

The Tigers owner's foray into another sport has grabbed the attention of V'landys, who brought it up during a meeting with NRL club chiefs in Sydney on Wednesday. According to sources with knowledge of the meeting, speaking on condition of anonymity, the Australian Rugby League Commission executive chairman expressed displeasure about HBG dedicating resources to soccer in a discussion about club licences. HBG's constitution obligates it to assist generally in the promotion, conduct and propagation of rugby league football.

Chairman Dennis Burgess said three months ago that branching out into soccer was part of a strategy of broadening our sporting footprint. Primerano and HBG chief executive Daniel Paton were the primary forces behind acquiring an interest in the Mariners, whose women's team had been in danger of folding. Now they are both on the outer, with Paton stood down from his job earlier this month pending an investigation into unnamed allegations and removed as a Tigers director.

But in comments included in the HBG statement, Burgess said the proceedings would not affect the Tigers. Burgess said: As a board, HBG has legal and governance obligations that we cannot simply ignore. We have a responsibility to deal with these matters in accordance with our constitution and the appropriate processes.

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HBG Chair Guarantees Continued Support for Tigers

He added: I would like to make it clear that these are internal HBG matters and do not impact the day-to-day operations of Wests Tigers, its management, coaching staff or players. Our commitment to Wests Tigers is unwavering. The club has our full support, including our ongoing financial support, and we want nothing more than to see the team succeed on and off the field. That is what matters most to our members and Wests Tigers fans.

Wests Tigers chairman Barry O'Farrell stated that the internal proceedings would not affect the day-to-day operations of the club, its management, or its players. He emphasized that the board has legal obligations that cannot be ignored and reaffirmed the group's unwavering commitment to providing ongoing financial support to ensure the team succeeds on and off the field. The Tigers have not made the semi-finals since 2011, when Marshall was a star player.

After a strong start, they faded to finish 15th last season. An independent board was installed in January 2025 led by O'Farrell but HBG reclaimed control of the Tigers last December in a power play which triggered the resignation of Tigers CEO Shane Richardson. HBG's governance model has been the focus of an ongoing investigation by Liquor and Gaming NSW, which regulates leagues clubs.

This ongoing investigation adds a layer of complexity to the current disciplinary actions as the regulator examines how the ownership group manages its diverse portfolio of sports investments and internal disputes. Primerano declined to comment. Kavanagh did not return calls.