NRL club CEOs were told the salary cap is expected to rise to $16 million by 2028, with $1.25 million potentially dedicated to $3000 match payments that could earn lower-paid players up to $72,000 extra a season.

NRL clubs are backing the introduction of $3000 match payments, a move that would allow players at the lower end of the pay scale to earn up to $72,000 extra a season.

Club chief executives were told at a meeting with ARL Commission executive chairman Peter V'landys on Wednesday that the salary cap was expected to rise to $16 million in 2028. However, there is a big chance $1.25 million of that money would be dedicated to match payments. That would leave the real salary cap sitting at $14.75 million. The figure would impact the percentage rise for most players who have signed new deals with ratchet clauses.

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South Sydney CEO Supports Match Payments

Clubs have tried to push through weekly match payments without success, but there is now growing support in clubland to introduce the measure in the next collective bargaining agreement. South Sydney CEO Blake Solly said clubs are fully behind the idea. We are 100 per cent supportive of match payments, Solly said. During the last CBA, all clubs and the RLPA were committed to introducing match payments, but one club derailed it at the last minute, he said.

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Solly said the payments reward players performing on the field and producing the entertainment that drives revenue through gate receipts and broadcast. Solly pointed to Cooper Clarke, who had an outstanding rookie season for the Storm, as one player who would have been a big winner from match payments. It is fair. If you play, you get it.

If not, you do not, he said. It is not so significant that it will disrupt all the other benefits that will go into the cap as part of the new broadcast deal, Solly said. Solly said the indication at the CEO's conference was that the cap would rise to $16 million. But he cautioned that the headline figure contains complexity.

Complexity Behind Salary Cap Rise

Having been around three previous CBA negotiations, that sounds wonderful as a headline figure, but there is an awful lot of complexity that sits inside that, he said. He added that the club consultation committee is looking forward to working with V'landys and his team and the RLPA to get the CBA and club funding deal done as soon as possible.

As for the match payments, it certainly benefits the guys at the lower end of the scale who are performing and playing. An extra $60,000 or $70,000 for someone on $80,000 or $150,000 is material, and deserved, Solly said. Solly is a member of the committee negotiating the next CBA, along with Brisbane counterpart Dave Donaghy, Warriors boss Cameron George and Dolphins CEO Terry Reader.

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Impact On PNG Chiefs Salary Strategy

The PNG Chiefs were keener than most clubs to know what the next cap will be. The Chiefs can offer tax-free wages, so they have not included ratchet clauses in their players' contracts. But a salary cap set at $14 million or $16 million, or $14.75 million in real terms once match payments are factored in, will make a real difference in how hard they keep going at top talent.

Match payments would be paid to all players who take the field. That includes million-dollar stars like Nathan Cleary and Kalyn Ponga, as well as the very bottom earners on a team's roster. Solly said V'landys has long supported the battlers, making match fees a natural fit. Given Peter has for a long time supported battlers, match fees will be right in his wheelhouse, Solly said.