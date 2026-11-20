NRL Chairman Peter V'landys announces plans for a three-nation Global Round in 2028 featuring Las Vegas, Hong Kong and London to expand the sport internationally.

NRL executive chairman Peter V'landys has unveiled an ambitious expansion strategy for the 2028 season, centering on a new Global Round that would feature matches across three continents. The proposed schedule aims to kick off the year with a Thursday night game in either Hong Kong or London, followed by a Friday night fixture in Japan, and concluding with a Saturday night double-header in Las Vegas. This strategic move builds upon the successful launch of the season opener in Las Vegas in 2024, signaling a decisive shift toward international markets.

Three-Nation Global Round Strategy

The core of V'landys' vision involves staging three distinct international games on the same weekend to maximize global exposure and fan engagement. He outlined a specific timeline where Thursday night features Hong Kong, Friday night showcases Japan, and Saturday night highlights the Las Vegas matchup. Under this structure, the three participating international teams would receive a bye for the following round, ensuring they remain competitive while integrating into the domestic schedule. A final confirmation of the host cities is expected early next year once venue availability is formally verified.

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Super League Partnership and London Venue

NRL negotiations with the Super League are nearing completion, with the partnership potentially enabling a season-opening match in London to revitalise the English game. St Helens has expressed strong interest in participating in a Hong Kong fixture, adding complexity to the regional planning. V'landys noted that while Wembley is an option, the league prefers new venues such as the Tottenham Hotspur ground, though availability depends on the club's schedule. The collaboration could also launch a unified League Pass, allowing subscribers worldwide to access games from both competitions through a single app.

International Fan Travel and Middle East Interest

The success of previous international events has drawn significant interest from tourist bureaus in the Middle East, with Dubai and Abu Dhabi actively seeking to host rugby league matches. Last year, 28,000 fans traveled from offshore for the Las Vegas double-header, including 20,000 Australians and 8,000 English supporters. This high volume of international travel demonstrates the sport's growing appeal and economic potential for host cities. V'landys emphasized that the NRL is fully prepared to capitalize on this demand by securing lucrative venues in emerging markets.

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State of Origin and Future Structural Changes

The NRL chairman also suggested that State of Origin matches could potentially be relocated to global destinations, citing the neutral nature of the third game and the high demand seen in New Zealand. With 80,000 people on a waiting list for games there, V'landys indicated that international venues could sell out instantly. Additionally, the introduction of a 20th team, expected as soon as 2029, may lead to a conference system. V'landys also proposed reviving the Amco Cup-style knockout tournament for Wednesday nights, a format that ran from 1974 to 1989.

2027 Season Rules and Committee Updates

While looking ahead to long-term structural innovations, the NRL is currently focused on the immediate future of the 2027 season. The draw for this season was released on Friday, setting the stage for the upcoming campaign. A rules committee meeting is scheduled for Monday, but V'landys predicted minimal changes to interpretations for 2027. The league remains committed to balancing traditional domestic competitions with its expanding international footprint, ensuring that revenue opportunities are fully exploited without disrupting the core sport.