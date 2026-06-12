NRL Mid-Season Review: Dolphins and Roosters Level, Controversy Over Referee Klein and Emotional Coming Out by Evans

At the midway point of the 2026 NRL season, the Dolphins and Roosters are evenly matched after twelve games. The league addresses its first anti-tampering breach involving Ian Meninga and the Perth Bears. Roosters coach Trent Robinson reflects on supporting former player Kane Evans' coming out. Meanwhile, revelations about referee Ashley Klein's past gambling losses raise questions about his selection for State of Origin.

The halfway point of the 2026 NRL season sees the Dolphins and Roosters closely matched after both have played twelve games. In a separate league matter, the inaugural Bears coach targeted Bulldogs stars Matt Burton and Jacob Preston, resulting in a $20,000 suspended fine for Ian Meninga.

Both Meninga and the Perth franchise have five business days to respond to proposed punishments. This sanction relates to Meninga's public naming of potential marquee signings, constituting the first breach of the NRL's new anti--tampering regulations that prohibit club officials or agents from publicly courting contracted players. Roosters coach Trent Robinson expressed pride and reflection following former player Kane Evans' emotional coming out as gay.

Evans became only the second professional Australian rugby league player to publicly disclose his sexuality this week. Robinson revealed he had been instrumental in Evans' recent recovery, even covering four weeks of rent after Evans became homeless. The club has also financed Evans' ongoing mental health treatment following a rehabilitation clinic stay. A major controversy surrounds top referee Ashley Klein, who has officiated in the NRL's biggest games despite a severe gambling problem.

Sources indicate Klein lost over $400,000 betting on horse and greyhound racing before closing his accounts and self-excluding via BetStop in 2023. Despite this, Klein remains the highest-profile match official and is scheduled to referee next week's second State of Origin match in Melbourne, his fourteenth consecutive interstate clash. Tonight's broadcast introduces a round 15 NRL clash between the Dolphins and Roosters with host Dom Brock. The Roosters are significantly depleted with seven players away on State of Origin duties.

Dolphins halfback Isaiya Katoa was released from Blues camp after being named as injury cover for Mitchell Moses and will rejoin his team for the match





smh / 🏆 6. in AU We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

NRL Dolphins Roosters State Of Origin Ashley Klein Kane Evans Anti-Tampering Trent Robinson Rugby League

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Roosters coach admits club could have done better for Kane EvansTrent Robinson has deflected praise for his and the Roosters support for Kane Evans, instead focusing on how rugby league can improve support for gay players.

Read more »

NRL Referee Ashley Klein Allowed to Continue Despite Gambling ProblemThe NRL allowed top referee Ashley Klein to officiate major matches despite knowing about his gambling problem for four years. Klein lost over $400,000 on horse and greyhound racing before self-excluding in 2023. The league investigated in 2019 and concluded no rules were breached, so he was never suspended. Klein admits to a past problem but says it never affected his refereeing.

Read more »

‘My job has never been impacted’: NRL’s top referee Ashley Klein reveals $400k gambling problem‘My job has never been impacted’: NRL’s top referee reveals $400k gambling problem

Read more »

NRL round 15 LIVE: Dolphins host Origin-hit RoostersThe Roosters are without seven Origin stars in tonight’s battle with fellow top-eight contenders the Dolphins. Follow the action live.

Read more »