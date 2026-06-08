NRL player Kane Evans comes out as gay, opens up about addiction and mental health struggles

Former NRL player Kane Evans has made history by becoming the second male player in the league to come out as gay. Evans, who played for the Roosters, Eels, and Warriors, has spoken publicly about his struggles with addiction and mental health. He has credited the Rugby League Players Association with helping him get into rehab and find support.

Former NRL enforcer Kane Evans has become the second male player in league history to come out as gay. Evans made 131 appearances at the top level along with 13 games for Fiji, and 23 appearances for Hull in the Super League.

He explained he had been denying his sexuality since he was a teenager and it proved so difficult he battled addiction issues while planning to end his own life. Evans said he has had to deal with people who knew about his sexuality and were looking to blackmail or out him, before the Rugby League Players Association helped get him into rehab. Evans explained: I started questioning maybe death isn't the plan for me yet.

Maybe I do deserve to go and get help. I've carried hiding my sexuality around my whole life. I'm here today to show people that you don't have to live like that. Even now I feel a bit more free, just by saying it out loud, I've brought it to the light.

Evans said he is now feeling liberated and free from the shame, fear and guilt he had been carrying. He is urging others who are struggling with similar issues to seek help and support. Casey Conway, who played for the Roosters' Jersey Flegg team before injury cut his career short, also revealed he was gay after retiring while former NRL referee Matt Cecchin became the league's first official or player to come out since Roberts back in 2012.

Evans expressed gratitude to the Rugby League Players Association for their support and help in his journey towards recovery and self-acceptance





FOXSportsAUS / 🏆 24. in AU We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Kane Evans NRL Gay Addiction Mental Health

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Live: Luai takes on former halves-partner Cleary in NRL blockbusterNRL premiership winning halves Nathan Cleary and Jarome Luai stand on opposite sides as Wests Tigers host the Penrith Panthers in Western Sydney. Follow live.

Read more »

Former NRL Star Kane Evans Opens Up About Sexuality, Addiction and Mental HealthKane Evans, a former NRL forward and Fijian international, shares a revealing interview with Channel Nine in which he discusses his struggle with alcoholism, drug addiction, suicidal thoughts, and the toll of living in denial about his sexuality for years. Evans, the second male professional rugby league player to come out publicly, explains how the pressure of concealment led to severe mental health issues and how support from the Rugby League Players Association helped him enter rehab and begin recovery.

Read more »

‘I know that I’m gay’: Former NRL enforcer Kane Evans comes out in emotional interviewThe ex-Roosters, Parramatta and Fiji star has detailed his battles with alcohol and substance addiction and mental health while wrestling with his sexuality.

Read more »

‘I know that I’m gay’: Former NRL enforcer Kane Evans comes out in emotional interviewThe ex-Roosters, Parramatta and Fiji star has detailed his battles with alcohol and substance addiction and mental health while wrestling with his sexuality.

Read more »