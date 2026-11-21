An RLPA Player Pulse survey of 969 players found NRL players believe their season is too long while NRLW players feel theirs is too short, with full results due next week.

NRL players believe their season is too long, while their NRL W counterparts feel theirs is too short, according to a survey of almost 1000 players across both competitions.

The Rugby League Players Association is finalising the results of its annual Player Pulse survey, which provides a snapshot of their views across various topics. This year there were 969 respondents, with 600 from the NRL and 369 from the NRLW. At least 80 per cent of top contracted players from each club took part. The full results are a week away from being released.

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NRL Players Feel Season Is Too Long

One of the intriguing early findings was the reaction to the length of the season. The topic is timely, given the NRL only released its 2027 draw. As far as NRL players are concerned, their season is too long. 37 per cent of respondents recorded their satisfaction with the NRL season length 5 or below out of 10. Only 12 per cent of NRL players rated very or extremely high their satisfaction with the season length.

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As for the NRLW players surveyed, 44 per cent rated their satisfaction with the season length as 5 or below out of 10. It is expected the NRLW will add more games as head office attempts to expand the competition. While the NRL regular season goes for 27 rounds, there are 11 rounds for the NRLW. The 2026 season was a particularly long one for players who participated in the World Cup.

For instance, Tongan forward Siua Wong played two trials, 27 club matches for the premiership-winning Roosters and four internationals, taking his season total to 33. Wong is one of several players who have also played more than 30 games in what is becoming an increasingly demanding schedule, particularly during World Cup years.

NRLW Players Want More Games

While male players have between seven and nine weeks of annual leave, depending on their level of experience, 48 per cent of those surveyed felt pressure to return to training early. That figure is despite the NRL season, from the start of training to the NRL grand final, stretching to 46 weeks.

As the NRL and NRLW seasons become more demanding, physically and mentally, and travel commitments are expected to increase in the coming years, especially for the men and women who play rep football, mandatory time off gives players the chance to rest, recover, and spend time with family, said Penrith playmaker Jack Cogger, who is a member of the RLPA board. This ensures they are in the best position to back up year after year and deliver their best for clubs and fans next season.

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Mandatory Time Off Supports Recovery

A total of 72 per cent of NRLW respondents said they trained and or travelled during their protected hours, 8am to 4pm Monday to Friday, to engage in work or study that subsidises their football income or progresses their off-field careers. Speaking at the 2027 draw announcement, before the survey results were revealed, NRL executive chairman Peter V'landys flagged the prospect of teams playing each other once during the regular season when the competition expands to 20 clubs.

That could result in a conference system being introduced. Everyone used to complain to me about the draw, V'landys said. So you have got to make the draw more equitable, and with 20 teams, you can do it. You can play each other once, and that is your whole season.

We want to take some of the burden off the player. What has been proven is there is an appetite for international games. So with a 20-team competition, you can do that. You can leave three or four weeks without putting any extra strain on the players for internationals.

The RLPA survey results are due to be released in full next week.