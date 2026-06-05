NRL Rights Battle: Foxtel, DAZN, Amazon Prime, and Nine Entertainment in a Pricey Showdown

The National Rugby League (NRL) is in a heated bidding war for its broadcast rights, with Foxtel, DAZN, Amazon Prime, and Nine Entertainment all vying for a piece of the action. The incumbent rights holders, Foxtel and Nine, are set to renew their deals, while new entrants like Amazon Prime and the Seven Network are also interested. The value of the deal is speculated to be around $4 billion, with the Australian Rugby League Commission boss Peter V’landys aiming to surpass the AFL’s seven-year $4.5 billion deal.

Inside the chairman’s room at Las Vegas’s Allegiant Stadium, billionaire businessman Sir Leonard Blavatnik was welcomed like royalty when he arrived for the NRL double-header there this year.

With a Steeden ball plonked in his hands, the owner of global sports streamer DAZN was escorted from the ground-level function area out onto the field by Australian Rugby League Commission boss Peter V’landys. Foxtel, which was purchased by DAZN last year, has pitched for the game’s entire slate, as has Nine Entertainment, the owner of this masthead, which runs subscription service Stan Sport as well as its free-to-air television channels.

But experts are warning over the legality of Foxtel’s potential deal and its compliance with Australia’s anti-siphoning legislation, which ensures the public retain access to a certain number of games for free. The two companies leading the fight are the long-term incumbent NRL rights holders, with Foxtel paying about $270 million a year to show the rights behind its paywall and Nine $130 million a year under the $2 billion arrangement which runs out at the end of the 2027 season.

V’landys has long set his sights on surpassing the AFL’s seven-year $4.5 billion deal struck in 2022, a high watermark in Australian sport. The speculated figure he is chasing is $4 billion, which over the NRL’s usual five-year rights period would amount to $800 million a season. Opinions are split on whether he can get anywhere near the magic number, which would require the broadcast partners at least doubling their current outlay in a much weaker advertising market.

The $4 billion number is hard to rationalise when you break it down, with the ad market adding an even bigger mountain. Even with the current split of rights between broadcasters, that would require Nine to pay $1.3 billion and Foxtel to pay $2.7 billion - that’s double the highest fee they’ve ever paid for NRL rights. There is now true competitive rivalry. I was thinking the megadeal wasn’t possible.

I think it’s becoming increasingly possible, said Colin Smith, a sports broadcasting expert at Global Media and Sports. Such a windfall would be a major victory for the game, which has enjoyed unprecedented ratings and crowds despite apathy from players and clubs over controversial rule changes this year that led to blowout scores. Foxtel, through DAZN and Amazon Prime Video offer V’landys the lure of worldwide exposure, something he has been eager to obtain by.

Industry insiders question whether Australian viewers have the financial appetite for a fragmented rights landscape, as has been the case in the United States with its major sports for decades, particularly if asked to pay for two separate subscription services. Australia’s population is likely too small to sustain the financials of splitting the rights, they also say. Should the rights either remain with Kayo or shift to Stan Sport, fans can likely expect a price rise.

Stan raised the price of its Sport tier after acquiring the English Premier League rights, while Kayo lifted the price of its Premium tier to $45.99 this year, its second price hike since its new AFL contract kicked in last year. In April, a Foxtel spokesperson ruled out introducing ads into its live play coverage in a statement to this masthead.

As for Amazon Prime, it has more than 5 million Australian subscribers and is part of $2 trillion retail behemoth Amazon, one of the biggest companies in the world. But its bare-bones coverage of the men’s and women’s cricket World Cups, which didn’t get cut-through in Australia, is a cautionary tale. V’landys said he had three guiding principles - “three Ps” in assembling the NRL package. The first one is we’re looking for a partner, he said.

What that means is we want to grow the game - improve participation with junior football, pathways, women’s rugby league in particular ... we want to really promote the game in all its facets. The second point in V’landys’ criteria is the “price point” for fans.

In rugby league we pride ourselves on being a game for all ... we don’t want to get the greatest media rights in the world and find out nobody can afford to pay the subscription, he said. His third P is price - the overall value of the deal. Naturally, we want to maximise the amount of money in the rights, he said





smh / 🏆 6. in AU We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

NRL National Rugby League Bid Rights Bidding Foxtel DAZN Amazon Prime Nine Entertainment Peter V’Landys AFL Australian Rugby League Commission Rights Deal Value Price Price Point Price Rise Bare-Bones Coverage Cautionary Tale Partnership Growth Improvement Promotion Game For All Maximising The Amount Of Money In The Rights Worldwide Exposure Financial Appetite Population Sustaining The Financials Pricey Showdown Value Of The Deal Speculated Figure Over The NRL’S Usual Five-Year Rights Period Would Amount To $800 Million A Season Would Require The Broadcast Partners At Least Would Require Nine To Pay $1.3 Billion Would Require Foxtel To Pay $2.7 Billion Would Require The Broadcast Partners At Least Would Require The Broadcast Partners At Least Would Require The Broadcast Partners At Least Would Require The Broadcast Partners At Least Would Require The Broadcast Partners At Least

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