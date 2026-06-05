NRL rights negotiations heat up as Vlandys pursues $4 billion deal amid legal and market challenges

Australian Rugby League Commission chief Peter Vlandys aims for a record four billion dollar broadcast agreement, drawing interest from Foxtel, Nine, Amazon and Seven while legal experts question the legality of Foxtel's on‑selling plan and analysts warn about the affordability of a fragmented subscription model for fans.

Inside the chairman's room at Las Vegas Allegiant Stadium billionaire businessman Sir Leonard Blavatnik was greeted like royalty on his arrival for this year's NRL double‑header.

A Steeden ball was handed to him as the owner of global sports streaming platform DAZN was escorted from the ground‑level function area onto the field by Australian Rugby League Commission chief Peter Vlandys. DAZN's recent acquisition of Foxtel last year put the pay‑TV giant front and centre in the negotiations for the league's broadcast future, alongside Nine Entertainment which runs the free‑to‑air channels and the subscription service Stan Sport.

Both companies have pitched in to secure the entire slate of matches, but legal analysts warn that Foxtel's proposed on‑selling of rights to a free‑to‑air partner could clash with Australia's anti‑siphoning rules designed to keep a core number of games available without a subscription. Lachlan Gepp a partner at Hamilton Locke and specialist in sports rights and gambling says the arrangement appears inconsistent with the spirit of the regime and may be illegal.

The incumbents currently pay roughly 270 million Australian dollars per year for pay‑wall access and about 130 million per year for free‑to‑air coverage under a two‑billion dollar agreement that runs until the end of the 2027 season. Vlandys has set his sights on a deal that would eclipse the AFL's seven‑year 4.5 billion dollar contract signed in 2022. Rumours suggest a target of four billion dollars for a five‑year period, equivalent to 800 million per season.

Experts are divided on the feasibility of such a figure in an advertising market that is markedly weaker than in previous cycles. Gepp notes that reaching the four billion mark would require Nine to raise its commitment to roughly 1.3 billion and Foxtel to approximately 2.7 billion, essentially double the highest amount ever paid for NRL rights.

Nonetheless some commentators, such as Colin Smith of Global Media and Sports, believe Vlandys could come close to his ambition, especially as Amazon Prime Video and the Seven Network have signaled interest in acquiring a slice of the package, creating the competitive rivalry the league has long desired. The prospect of a fragmented rights landscape raises concerns about the appetite of Australian viewers to pay for multiple subscriptions.

In the United States a similar model has existed for decades, but Australia's smaller population may struggle to sustain two separate premium services. If the rights remain with Kayo or shift to Stan Sport fans can expect price increases; Stan recently raised the cost of its sport tier after securing English Premier League rights and Kayo lifted its premium tier to 45.99 Australian dollars this year, marking its second hike since the new AFL contract.

Foxtel has ruled out inserting advertisements into live play coverage, while Amazon Prime, despite its five million Australian subscribers, has shown limited engagement with cricket World Cup coverage, a cautionary tale for the league. Vlandys outlined three guiding principles - the three Ps - for assembling the NRL package. The first is to find a partner that will grow the game, improve junior participation, develop pathways and promote women's rugby league.

The second is to ensure the price point remains affordable for fans, preserving the sport's reputation as a game for all. The third is to maximise the overall value of the rights deal for the competition and its stakeholders. The outcome of these negotiations will shape the financial future of rugby league in Australia and determine how the sport balances commercial ambition with accessibility for its broad fan base





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