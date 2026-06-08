NRL Round 19 Preview: Origin Absences Cripple Contenders as Teams Face Depth Crisis

A comprehensive preview of NRL Round 19, detailing the massive player shortages for South Sydney Rabbitohs and Brisbane Broncos due to State of Origin duties and injuries. The article analyzes how the absence of key stars like Nicho Hynes, Cameron Murray, Reece Walsh, Payne Haas, and Kotoni Staggs will impact specific match-ups and tests the squad depth of title-contending teams.

The National Rugby League ( NRL ) faces a pivotal round marred by significant player absences due to State of Origin commitments, creating challenging circumstances for several teams.

South Sydney Rabbitohs, already struggling with form and injuries, must navigate without star halfback Nicho Hynes, whose calf issue lacks a clear return timeline, and captain Cameron Murray, who is on Origin duty. Additionally, Latrell Mitchell is sidelined with a back problem until Round 17.

These compounding issues leave the Rabbitohs in a precarious position as they host the Brisbane Broncos, who themselves are missing their three premier players: fullback Reece Walsh, forward Payne Haas, and centre Kotoni Staggs, all selected for Queensland. With Walsh confirmed not to be released for the Friday night clash, Hayze Perham is set to replace him, fundamentally altering the Broncos' formidable backline.

This round underscores the relentless physical toll of the NRL season, where the demands of representative football can cripple a club's premiership aspirations, forcing coaches to delve deep into their squads and test the depth that ultimately separates contenders from pretenders in the long run





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NRL State Of Origin South Sydney Rabbitohs Brisbane Broncos Dolphins Sydney Roosters Round 19 Player Absences Squad Depth Injury Report Preview

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