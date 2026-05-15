NRL's Magic Round to Expand with Additional Game for Perth Bears

Queensland Premier David Crisafulli and ARLC chair Peter V'landys confirmed the NRL's showpiece event would expand next year with an additional game to accommodate the Perth Bears' arrival to the NRL.

Speaking to reporters in Brisbane on Friday afternoon, Queensland Premier David Crisafulli and ARLC chair Peter V'landys confirmed the NRL 's showpiece event would expand next year with an additional game to accommodate the Perth Bears ' arrival to the NRL .

Watch every game of every round of the NRL Premiership LIVE with no ad-breaks during play on FOX LEAGUE, available on Kayo Sports. From 2027, Magic Round will feature nine NRL games, commence with two matches on the Thursday, while Townsville will host a Women's State of Origin game on the Wednesday. It's going to be at level no one has ever seen before, Crisafulli said.

V'landys confirmed several states — and countries — had expressed interest in poaching Magic Round from the Sunshine State, with New South Wales, South Australia, Western Australia and New Zealand governments attempting to steal the event from Queensland. Asked how much the contract was worth, he replied: “It's worth a lot. ” When I first saw the Premier this afternoon, I offered him my wallet, because he bled us dry, he continued.

V'landys also couldn't resist taking a swipe at the AFL, vowing for rugby league participation in Queensland to “beat that other sport called FLA or something like that”. Lord Mayor Adrian Schrinner added in a statement: “Magic Round was born in Brisbane and it's here to stay. This event delivers a huge boost for local businesses, supports local jobs and showcases Brisbane to a massive national audience.

Brisbane knows how to host major events better than anywhere else in Australia and Magic Round has become one of the biggest weekends on our city's calendar. This is a huge win for rugby league fans and local businesses, while further cementing Brisbane's reputation as Australia's lifestyle and sporting capital.





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NRL Magic Round Queensland Perth Bears Townsville Women's State Of Origin David Crisafulli Peter V'landys New South Wales South Australia Western Australia New Zealand AFL FLA

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