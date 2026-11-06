Nathan Cleary to Undergo Third Surgery, Panthers Optimistic for Round One

Penrith halfback Nathan Cleary will have tightrope surgery on his left ankle next week, but the club remains confident he will be fit for the 2026 season opener.

Penrith superstar Nathan Cleary is set to undergo a third bout of surgery, but club officials remain optimistic he will be fit for round one next season.

The halfback will return to hospital in the next week for tightrope surgery on his left ankle. The procedure treats severe high ankle sprains and involves a high-strength braided rope that unites the two bones at the ankle, providing ultimate stability. Cleary ruptured his syndesmosis in the same hip-drop tackle that led to Newcastle hooker Phoenix Crossland being handed a five-match ban. Crossland is eligible to return for New Zealand as soon as Saturday night against Tonga.

Also read Nathan Cleary re-signs: Panthers star to stay until 2031 on richest NRL deal

Nathan Cleary Undergoes Multiple Surgeries

Cleary suffered a broken fibula and dislocated tibia in the preliminary final, and because one of his bones pierced the skin, he had to be operated on immediately. A couple of weeks after surgery on his left leg, he had his fifth metatarsal repaired in his right foot, which he injured earlier in the qualifying final against the Roosters. The 28-year-old, who turns 29 next week, has been recovering at his parents' home on Sydney's northern beaches.

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He is out of both casts and moving around on a scooter, though he is yet to put weight on his left leg. Provided there are no complications with the latest procedure, Cleary could be walking without a mobile device in the next fortnight. Reece Walsh and Sam Walker are two Australian players who underwent tightrope surgery late in the season.

The same Penrith sources are optimistic Cleary will be fit to play in the club's opening round, potentially against St George Illawarra, at the Panthers' new $309m stadium. Cleary is expected to start formalising a new deal that would keep him at Penrith, working towards a four-year extension with the final two years in his favour.

Cleary Contract Deal Worth 1.7m Annually

The contract is expected to be worth about $1.7m a year, which reflects his value but is still short of the $2m tax-free deal the Chiefs were prepared to table, not to mention the minimum $500,000 in third-party deals he stood to potentially earn. A four-year deal would take Cleary through to 2031, or 16 seasons in the top flight at the club.

In other Penrith medical news, Mitch Kenny also broke his leg and ruptured his syndesmosis as a result of a hip-drop tackle earlier in the year, and he was sidelined for five months due to complications. Kangaroos skipper Isaah Yeo will be booked in for surgery the week after Australia exit the World Cup to repair a ruptured pec. He will be touch and go for the start of the season.

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Penrith Squad Injury Updates for Season

Fullback Dylan Edwards also underwent a shoulder reconstruction and is in no doubt for the season opener. With Cleary's recovery progressing and several key players managing injuries, Penrith are working to have their squad ready for the new campaign.