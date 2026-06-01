NRL Team News: Mitchell Moses' Potential Return, Key Injuries Ahead of Origin II

An overview of major NRL team news focusing on Parramatta Eels halfback Mitchell Moses' potential return from concussion, significant injury updates for clubs like Wests Tigers and Penrith Panthers, and the impact on team selections before State of Origin II.

The NRL is approaching a critical phase with State of Origin II on the horizon, leading to significant team selection dilemmas and injury updates across the league.

The Parramatta Eels are anticipating the potential return of superstar halfback Mitchell Moses, who is in the final stages of his concussion protocol following his head injury during Game 1 of the State of Origin series. Moses failed his Head Injury Assessment in the series opener, and under normal circumstances, an 11-day mandatory stand-down period would rule him out of club competition.

However, the NRL allows for exemptions in exceptional circumstances, and it is understood that his club, the Eels, will apply for one in an attempt to have him available for selection in their upcoming fixture. This potential return would provide a major boost to Parramatta's campaign as they navigate a congested fixture schedule. While some clubs hope for the return of key stars, others are facing extended absences.

The Wests Tigers have been dealt a significant blow with a trio of players, including winger David Nofoaluma, facing a stint on the sidelines. Meanwhile, the Penrith Panthers, the defending premiers, are monitoring the condition of lock forward Liam Martin, who is rehabbing a back injury. Coach Ivan Cleary confirmed that Martin's condition is stable but his recovery has progressed more slowly than anticipated.

Martin will not be considered for State of Origin selection and is now not expected to return until after the second Origin match, meaning he will miss at least the next month of club football. This creates a substantial gap in the Panthers' forward pack during a period where they are attempting to solidify their premiership defence. Injuries are also shaping the rosters for the upcoming round, with several clubs confirming their unavailability.

Melbourne Storm have announced that prop Jack Hetherington will miss between three to four weeks with a calf injury, while fullback Nick Meaney is undergoing scans on an Achilles issue that could potentially delay his return by an additional couple of weeks. The North Queensland Cowboys will be without winger Jeremiah Nanai, who remains in doubt after exiting their previous match with a calf complaint and being seen with ice on the area, forcing a likely backline reshuffle.

Conversely, the Dolphins are set to receive a boost with the returns of prop Mark Nicholls and second-rower Connelly Lemuelu, which will strengthen their forward pack for the interstate clash. However, they have suffered a major setback with playmaker Isaiya Katoa facing a long stint on the injury list after picking up a problem during what has been described as the best form of his career.

These ongoing injury challenges are forcing coaches to make difficult selections and adaptations as the grueling NRL season continues





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NRL State Of Origin Mitchell Moses Parramatta Eels Injuries Wests Tigers Penrith Panthers Melbourne Storm North Queensland Cowboys Dolphins Team News

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