The ARL Commission chair chair Peter V’landys is set to take over on an interim basis while the league looks for a replacement for Abdo but V’lndys may need to take leave from his position as Racing NSW CEO to do so. Abdo played a crucial role in the league's overall growth, expansion of the league's rules to date, new television shows, significant lawsuits,, and individual and Nation will be retained from his tenure. His tenure marked the beginning of an incredible nine-year chapter in the league and everyone in football is looking forward to seeing what the future holds.

The Australian Rugby League Commission (ARL Commission) has announced that it is searching for a new chair after the sudden resignation of Abdo from his role of chair.

The ARL Commission chair, Peter V’landys, is set to take over on an interim basis while the league looks for a replacement for Abdo. The current NRL chair, Peter V’landys, will likely need to take a leave of absence from his role at Racing NSW to take control of the ARLC chair. V’lndys was previously the NRL chairman from 2017 to 2019.

Abdo took charge of the NRL in April 2020 and played a pivotal role in navigating the league through the COVID-19 enforced shutdown and resumption in May 2020. He was instrumental in the league's record crowd numbers and TV ratings, as well as its expansion plans in Papua New Guinea and Perth. Abdo also oversaw the introduction of major rule changes to the game, including the introduction of the contentious set restart rule.

His departure will also mean the loss of the NRL's leader in crucial negotiations for the next broadcast deal. The NRL's current deal expires at the end of 2027, and the league is expected to secure a massive new contract in the coming months.

The NRL has a history of bringing in new leaders from outside the country, and Tiley's move to the US Tennis Association has likely occurred, but this move was witnessed by most of the movers and shakers in Australian tennis who are currently taking part in the French Open. The eight-year tenure of Abdo will be remembered along with significant milestones for the league





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NRL ABDO Resigns Leave For Chair Position Peter Vlandys Takes Interim Role Australian Rugby League Commission Success Of NRL Under Abdo Manages Australia Rugby Abdo Departure New Working Includes Shift Blurred

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