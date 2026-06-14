NRMA Patrol Strike: Drivers Face Potential Delays as 210 Workers Walk Off for 48 Hours

NRMA Patrol members have initiated a 48-hour strike, their first in 23 years, demanding a 17% pay rise over four years. The work stoppage involves 210 patrol staff in NSW and ACT, with contingency plans in place to minimize disruption for members.

Drivers in New South Wales and the Australian Capital Territory have been warned to prepare for potential roadside assistance delays as 210 NRMA Patrol members begin a 48-hour strike, escalating their first industrial action in 23 years.

The work stoppage, organized by the Australian Manufacturing Workers' Union (AMWU), started on Sunday, with patrol staff rallying at Town Hall Square in Sydney on Monday to demand a fair pay deal. The union is seeking a 17 percent pay increase over four years, following six months of failed enterprise bargaining negotiations.

This marks the third round of industrial action by NRMA staff this year, and the first strike by road patrol workers since a 24-hour walkout in 2002, which itself was the first in 75 years. The AMWU has stated that it is working to ensure the safety of both workers and the public during the stoppage.

An NRMA spokesperson acknowledged that not all patrols would participate and assured members that contingency plans are in place, including the use of non-striking staff, contractors, and other providers to minimize disruption. The NRMA, a mutual organization with 3.5 million members, generates over $978 million in annual revenue and reported a profit of $19.7 million in its latest financial year.

Senior executives and board members collectively received $5.4 million in compensation during that period, a figure union representatives have highlighted as part of their argument for a fair wage increase. The strike comes at a time of leadership transition for the NRMA. Interim chief executive Carolyn Darke has been leading the organization since October, when Rohan Lund departed to become CEO of Southern Cross Media.

Former NSW premier and current Cricket Australia chairman Mike Baird is scheduled to take over as NRMA CEO in August. Baird expressed excitement about joining an organization with a proud history and a commitment to delivering value for its members, while also focusing on modernizing the mutual and advocating for motorist safety.

The NRMA has reaffirmed its commitment to maintaining services and continuing constructive dialogue with the union to reach a resolution, respecting the right of workers to participate in protected industrial action





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NRMA Strike Roadside Assistance Industrial Action Pay Dispute AMWU

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