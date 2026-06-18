NSF Reverses Decision to Scrap Ocean Monitoring System, Continues Operations

The National Science Foundation (NSF) has reversed its decision to scrap the Ocean Observatories Initiative (OOI) ocean monitoring system, stating that it will continue operations, including planned maintenance. The NSF appreciates the concerns raised by stakeholders who rely on data from the OOI, which comprises over 900 instruments collecting data on ocean health, climate variability, and marine biodiversity.

The National Science Foundation (NSF) has reversed its decision to scrap the Ocean Observatories Initiative (OOI) ocean monitoring system , stating that it will continue operations, including planned maintenance.

The NSF appreciates the concerns raised by stakeholders who rely on data from the OOI, which comprises over 900 instruments collecting data on ocean health, climate variability, and marine biodiversity. The agency will issue a Dear Colleague Letter to collect input from stakeholders and convene an expert panel to assess observational needs, evaluate available data sources, and help identify a sustainable path for NSF's ocean observing systems.

The OOI's observation arrays are located off the coasts of North Carolina, Oregon, Washington, and Alaska, as well as in the Irminger Sea. The NSF's decision comes after a bipartisan bill was introduced by Oregon Democrat Jeff Merkley and Alaska Republican Lisa Murkowski to halt the dismantling of the OOI, which they described as 'reckless'.

The bill prohibits the use of federal funds to decommission the OOI until a thorough review and assessment of the network is conducted with robust stakeholder engagement. The NSF has noted that although some instruments from the Endurance Array have been removed, plans are being developed to redeploy the equipment after servicing. The reversal of the decision is seen as a victory for stakeholders who rely on the OOI's data, including coastal communities and fishermen.

The OOI's data is essential for understanding ocean health, climate variability, and marine biodiversity, and its loss could undermine forecasts and early-warning systems for storms and other severe weather events. The NSF's decision to continue operations of the OOI is a positive step towards preserving this critical ocean monitoring system and ensuring that stakeholders have access to essential information.

The agency's commitment to consulting with stakeholders and industry experts is also welcomed, as it will help to ensure that the OOI's data is used effectively to inform decision-making and protect coastal communities and marine ecosystems. The OOI's observation arrays will continue to collect data on ocean health, climate variability, and marine biodiversity, providing essential information for understanding the impacts of climate change on our oceans and coastlines.

The NSF's decision to reverse its decision to scrap the OOI is a positive step towards preserving this critical ocean monitoring system and ensuring that stakeholders have access to essential information. The agency's commitment to consulting with stakeholders and industry experts is also welcomed, as it will help to ensure that the OOI's data is used effectively to inform decision-making and protect coastal communities and marine ecosystems.

The OOI's observation arrays will continue to collect data on ocean health, climate variability, and marine biodiversity, providing essential information for understanding the impacts of climate change on our oceans and coastlines. The reversal of the decision is seen as a victory for stakeholders who rely on the OOI's data, including coastal communities and fishermen.

The OOI's data is essential for understanding ocean health, climate variability, and marine biodiversity, and its loss could undermine forecasts and early-warning systems for storms and other severe weather events. The NSF's decision to continue operations of the OOI is a positive step towards preserving this critical ocean monitoring system and ensuring that stakeholders have access to essential information.

The agency's commitment to consulting with stakeholders and industry experts is also welcomed, as it will help to ensure that the OOI's data is used effectively to inform decision-making and protect coastal communities and marine ecosystems. The OOI's observation arrays will continue to collect data on ocean health, climate variability, and marine biodiversity, providing essential information for understanding the impacts of climate change on our oceans and coastlines





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National Science Foundation Ocean Observatories Initiative Ocean Monitoring System Climate Change Marine Biodiversity

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