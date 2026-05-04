NSW and QLD Cup Stars Pressing for NRL Opportunities

Players in the NSW Cup and QLD Cup are delivering standout performances, creating selection dilemmas for NRL coaches and pushing for first-grade opportunities. This report details key performances and potential impacts on NRL lineups.

A wave of impressive performances in the NSW Cup and QLD Cup are creating selection headaches for NRL coaches, with several players putting their hands up for first-grade opportunities.

Newcastle Knights player has demonstrated his NRL potential with a standout showing in the NSW Cup, delivering four try assists, three line-break assists, and two line-breaks in a 46-20 victory over the Melbourne Storm. Despite being an uncontracted dummy-half and initially relegated to the interchange bench following the return of Brown and Ponga, he seized his chance, scoring a try and gaining 272 running metres.

He credits mentorship from Danny Buderus and Phoenix Crossland for his development, previously honing his skills under Jeremy Marshall-King. He remains focused on team needs, stating he’ll fulfill whatever role Justin Holbrook requires. His performance has sparked speculation about a potential move to the Bulldogs’ NRL back-line. Elsewhere, Pezet’s return to fitness presents a challenge for Jason Ryles at the Bulldogs, who must weigh recalling the recruit against the strong form of Ronald Volkman.

Volkman has impressed in Pezet’s absence, making a compelling case to retain his spot, particularly given Pezet’s impending move to Brisbane next year. Phillip Coates, brother of Xavier Coates, shone for the New Zealand Warriors, scoring two tries and making two line-breaks while playing at lock.

In the Souths Logan Magpies’ win over the Mackay Cutters, is poised to enter the Broncos lineup after a dominant performance. has been a consistent force for North Sydney, contributing two line-break assists and 217 running metres. Murray’s strong performance for North Sydney, with three try assists and a try, could see him return to the NRL with the Wests Tigers, filling a role on the interchange bench due to injuries to Doueihi and Fainu. also impressed for the Storm, gaining 124 metres and making five tackle breaks, potentially earning consideration from Craig Bellamy.

Anderson, brother of Grant Anderson, also had a hat-trick of tries. The QLD Cup also saw notable performances. continues to strengthen his case for a Roosters first-grade spot, particularly with Reece Robson potentially representing NSW during Origin. delivered a standout performance for the Sunshine Coast Falcons, while had two try assists and two line-break assists for the Burleigh Bears.

Nixon Putt excelled in the back-row for the Magpies, gaining 213 running metres and making 17 tackles. continues to push for a first-grade debut with the Townsville Blackhawks, and delivered three try assists in their win against the Western Clydesdales. A late professional foul by Jaxson Paulo secured a tie for the Redcliffe Dolphins against the Northern Pride.

The QLD Cup saw a reduced schedule this week with several teams receiving a bye, including the Brisbane Tigers, Ipswich Jets, Norths Devils, Tweed Seagulls, and Wynnum Manly Seagulls. These performances across both competitions highlight the depth of talent emerging and the competitive pressure building for NRL selection





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NRL NSW Cup QLD Cup Player Performances Selection Newcastle Knights Bulldogs Broncos Roosters Storm

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