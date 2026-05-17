NSW Blues Squad Announcement and Selection Considerations Ahead of 2022 State of Origin Series

NSW coach Laurie Daley will announce his squad for the first match of the series at 7.30am on Monday. Among the biggest selection issues to be resolved is the fullback’s spot, with Panthers incumbent Dylan Edwards and former Blues captain James Tedesco both having strong claims. NSW is currently not eligible to remain in State of Origin camp due to having 20 players from the 2019 squad and 10 from 2021; with the third player chosen from a team that has the bye.

Canterbury captain Stephen Crichton is set to retain his place in the NSW Blues side despite featuring in a misfiring Bulldogs team that has lost five games in a row.

NSW coach Laurie Daley will announce his squad for the first match of the series on Monday. There are still positions up in the air with three games remaining in Magic Round on Sunday at Suncorp Stadium, which will wrap up with the top versus bottom tussle between Penrith and St George Illawarra on Sunday night.

Among the biggest selection issues to be resolved is the fullback’s spot, with Panthers incumbent Dylan Edwards and former Blues captain James Tedesco both having strong claims. Other places in the NSW side that remain under question include who will join Penrith’s Brian To’o as the two wingers and the make-up of the forward pack and bench.

Crichton had also been in danger of losing his spot amid Canterbury’s drastic slide but the Blues are poised to keep the faith in the three-time Penrith premiership winner. Crichton has been dealing with a shoulder injury and indifferent form, but his experience and defensive clout is still highly valued by Daley. These selection considerations will also impact Queensland coach Anthony Pisasale, who will make his own team announcement closely after Sydney’s press conference.

Some players to watch in this Magic Round include Penrith’s Thurston, To’o, and Cleary, Manly’s Sutton, Souths’ Tank, his partner Wyn Betts, and fullback George Moala, Roosters’ Finch, Rabbitohs’ Yeo, Roosters’ McLean, Titans’ Ponga, and Challinor, Raiders’ Young, Warriors’ Murray and Olakau’atu. As for NSW, Nathan Cleary and Mitchell Moses are expected to be chosen in the Blues halves, with Canberra five-eighth Ethan Strange favourite to get the nod as cover and a utility on the bench.

In the forwards, captainises Isaah Yeo will be joined by Cameron Murray. In total, such selection considerations will involve 20 players in the NSW squad. With these considerations, NSW have 10 players from the 2019 squad and 10 from 2021, leaving the third player to be chosen to be from a team that has the bye. This makes NSW eligible to remain in State of Origin camp.

The first game on Sunday between Newcastle and Gold Coast Titans will be of interest with Kalyn Ponga potentially playing as a halfback to make his case for Queensland. A page that discusses the potential inclusions of Wane, Phehlukwayo, and Grossman in South Australia's attack. Lastly, focusing on Saturday as the third and final day of Magic Round where Sydney Tigers, Titans, Knights, Sharks, Roosters, Blues, and Warriors will compete





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State Of Origin 2022 NSW Blues Captain Selection Considerations Bulldogs Panthers Dylan Edwards Former Blues Captain James Tedesco Fullback’S Spot Sydney Queensland Coach Anthony Pisasale Kalyn Ponga PNW Magic Round

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