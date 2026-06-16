NSW Blues Stage Historic Comeback in State of Origin Opener

New South Wales overcome a 20-point deficit to defeat Queensland 22-20 in Game I of the 2025 State of Origin series. The match's defining moment was a shoulder charge sending off, leaving the Maroons with 12 men.

The 2025 State of Origin series kicked off in spectacular fashion at Stadium Australia in Sydney, where the New South Wales Blues achieved the largest comeback in Origin history.

Trailing by 20 points early in the second half, the Blues rallied to win 22-20, leaving the Queensland Maroons stunned. The turning point came in the 57th minute when Queensland center Valentine Holmes was sent off for a shoulder charge that made contact with the head of Blues winger Tolutau Koula.

The Maroons were reduced to 12 men for the final 23 minutes, and despite their best efforts to hold onto a 14-point lead, the Blues capitalized on the numerical advantage. Three tries, including a stunning individual effort from fullback James Tedesco in the 79th minute, sealed the comeback. The victory was a testament to the Blues' resilience and has set the stage for a thrilling series.

Game II of the series will take place at a neutral venue, the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), which hosts a State of Origin match for the first time since 2024. Historically, the MCG has been a happy hunting ground for the Blues, with memorable victories in 1994 (14-0) and 2018 (22-12). The change in location adds an extra layer of intrigue, as both teams will have to adapt to the unfamiliar surroundings.

The Maroons will be eager to bounce back after their heartbreaking loss, while the Blues will look to carry their momentum into the second encounter. The series now shifts to a best-of-three format, with the winner of Game II potentially clinching the series if the Blues win again, or setting up a decider if the Maroons level the series.

The Nine Network holds the broadcast rights for the State of Origin series, and fans can follow all the action via the ABC Sport live blog, featuring commentary from Andrew Moore and expert analysis from Luke Lewis, Matthew Elliot, John Gibbs, and Ian Cohen. The series remains one of the most intense rivalries in Australian sport, drawing massive audiences and passionate support.

For those looking to dive deeper into the sporting narratives, a weekly newsletter delivers thought-provoking sports content every Saturday. As the series progresses, every match promises high stakes and unforgettable moments, continuing the proud legacy of State of Origin rugby league





abcnews / 🏆 5. in AU We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

State Of Origin NSW Blues Queensland Maroons Rugby League Comeback

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Injury circus over as Moses makes Blues fitness call: Origin DailyInjury circus over as Moses makes Blues fitness call: Origin Daily

Read more »

NSW Blues face Queensland Maroons in crucial State of Origin Game 2The State of Origin series continues with Game 2 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, where the NSW Blues, leading 1-0, will face a desperate Queensland Maroons side. Key selections, especially in the halves, could decide the outcome. Mitchell Moses appears ready to return for NSW, forming a combination with Nathan Cleary that concerns analysts like Cooper Cronk, who compares it to his own partnership with Johnathan Thurston. Queensland, meanwhile, must adjust to the dynamic of both Moses and Cleary, traditional halfbacks, playing together.

Read more »

When and how to watch State of Origin Game II between the Blues and MaroonsGame II of the men's 2026 State of Origin series will be held this Wednesday at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. Here's what to know about the match.

Read more »

NSW Coach Laurie Daley Faces Criticism Ahead of Crucial Origin MatchNSW coach Laurie Daley has the chance to claim a series in for the Blues in Melbourne on Wednesday night, but faces criticism for his ability to coach at the highest level. The team has had a mixed season, with some wins and some losses, but Daley remains focused on what's best for NSW.

Read more »