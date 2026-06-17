NSW Blues Vow to Bounce Back After Game 2 Collapse as Origin Series Heads to Decider

The NSW Blues coach and captain reflect on the team's disappointing performance in Game 2, where Queensland forced a series decider. Errors, ruck dominance, and second-half momentum shifts cost the Blues, but they remain confident heading into the must-win third match.

The NSW Blues coach delivered a powerful message ahead of the decisive third match of the State of Origin series, emphasizing the eternal legacy that comes from winning a series decider at Suncorp Stadium .

His comments followed a disappointing performance in Game 2, where the Queensland Maroons dominated, forcing the series to a final match. The Blues coach admitted his team's high error count and lack of consistency were key factors in the loss, pointing to Queensland's superior ruck speed and line speed as decisive elements. Despite the setback, he expressed confidence in his players' abilities and stressed that faith in the group remains unshaken.

The team will now focus on making necessary adjustments, including potential changes to the forward pack and bench rotations, ahead of the climactic decider. The NSW captain, Isaah Yeo, echoed the coach's sentiments, noting the team's strong start but lamenting their second-half collapse under pressure. The Maroons' momentum grew as the game progressed, particularly in field position and defensive intensity, which the Blues struggled to counter.

While the Blues reversed their trend of slow starts, the overall performance fell short of the required standard for a series-deciding victory. Both coaching staff and players acknowledged the need for improvement in consistency and execution under pressure, with a clear focus on rectifying the errors that cost them Game 2.

The upcoming third match promises to be a classic struggle for Origin glory, with the Blues determined to bounce back and secure the series at the fortress of Queensland rugby league





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