A new report reveals 91,000 child protection reports in NSW for family violence, prompting calls for urgent government action and better youth support systems.

The NSW Advocate for Children and Young People, Katherine McKernan, has issued an urgent warning regarding the escalating crisis of domestic and family violence affecting minors across New South Wales. A newly released official report details that more than 91,000 child protection reports specifically relating to family violence were lodged during the 2025-26 period. McKernan described the sheer volume of these notifications as horrifying, emphasizing the critical need for immediate strengthening of support structures for young victim-survivors.

Core Data On Child Protection Reports In NSW

The official statistics indicate that the 91,000 reports were submitted to the Child Protection Helpline over a single twelve-month cycle. It is vital to understand that this figure represents individual notifications rather than unique children, as multiple reports may be generated for the same minor within the same year. The Advocate for Children and Young People noted that the actual prevalence of domestic and family violence likely remains significantly higher due to systemic under-reporting and the formidable barriers that often prevent disclosure.

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Further data from the year ending in March 2026 reveals that more than 12,000 children and young people in New South Wales were recorded as victim-survivors of domestic assault by NSW Police. This period also saw four tragic child deaths linked to violence. The Advocate stressed that these numbers represent only those cases identified by the system, leaving countless silent victims outside official records.

Advocate Positions On Youth Safety Systems

Katherine McKernan, serving as the independent statutory officer for the NSW Office for Youth, argued that current frameworks often fail to recognize children as individuals separate from the adults in their lives. She highlighted that systems too frequently view young people merely as extensions of their caregivers rather than distinct entities requiring specific protection plans. A sector worker contributing to the report emphasized the necessity for individualized interventions for children that are separate from their mothers.

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The report highlights the desperate situation many face when seeking safety. One young person with lived experience shared that they were forced to leave home at age sixteen due to unsafe conditions. Despite attempting to find safe accommodation, they were rejected for being too young or due to a lack of space, leading to periods of homelessness before they eventually secured help.

Youth Advocate Alyssa Jeffries Responds

Alyssa Jeffries, a youth advocate from Wollongong, played a significant role in developing Australia's National Plan to End Violence Against Women and Children. She expressed visceral horror at the statistics, stating that the figures represent only the visible tip of the iceberg. Jeffries noted that many children remain silent and that the true scale of domestic and family violence is unknowable through current data alone.

Jeffries praised the inclusion of young people's voices in the Advocate's report, calling it a vital step toward centering their experiences. However, she also criticized the capacity of the child protection system to handle the high volume of reports. She pointed out the disconnect between encouraging children to report abuse and the insufficient support provided once those reports are made.

Future Steps And Systemic Recommendations

The Advocate's report outlines nine key recommendations aimed at overhauling the current response mechanisms. These include investing in domestic and family violence specialist services tailored for youth, implementing a whole-of-government framework, and adopting a child and youth-first approach. McKernan called for greater accountability and monitoring of outcomes across relevant service systems to ensure collaboration and safety.

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The processing of these reports reveals significant bottlenecks in the system. Of the 91,000 reports made to the helpline, approximately 66,000 were screened as indicating a risk of significant harm. However, around 48,000 of those were subsequently closed due to a no capacity to allocate, meaning no case worker investigation was initiated. This data underscores the urgent need for increased resources and a more coordinated response to prevent further harm to vulnerable young people in New South Wales.