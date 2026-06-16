NSW Coach Laurie Daley Faces Criticism Ahead of Crucial Origin Match

NSW coach Laurie Daley has the chance to claim a series in for the Blues in Melbourne on Wednesday night, but faces criticism for his ability to coach at the highest level. The team has had a mixed season, with some wins and some losses, but Daley remains focused on what's best for NSW.

NSW coach Laurie Daley has the chance to claim a series in for the Blues in Melbourne on Wednesday night. He has faced criticism for his ability to coach at the highest level, but remains focused on what's best for NSW.

The team has had a mixed season, with some wins and some losses. Daley has been praised by his players, including forward Cameron Murray, who said he's a great leader and has done incredible things for the jersey. The final face-off between Daley and Queensland coach Billy Slater and the NSW and Queensland players on Tuesday was civil and even friendly. The teams will meet again on Wednesday night, and the outcome will be closely watched.

Meanwhile, Chicago Bulls' $100m man Josh Giddey made a cameo at the Blues' captains run at the MCG, and made a point of hanging around to meet one of his favourite players, Nathan Cleary. Giddey, a NSW fan, was on the same flight from Sydney to Melbourne on the weekend, and was invited into the Blues' inner sanctum. He will join the players in the sheds on game night.

The series has been marred by controversy, including a report on Tuesday in News Corp about Daley's inability to inspire the players. However, officials at NSW Rugby League headquarters privately described the report as laughable. The same officials also questioned whether Queensland would have been treated the same way by their own had they won with an extra player. The teams will meet again on Wednesday night, and the outcome will be closely watched





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NSW Coach Laurie Daley Queensland Coach Billy Slater Origin Series Chicago Bulls' Josh Giddey NSW Rugby League

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