NSW Commission Warns Extreme Heat is Australia's Most Deadly, Preventable Disaster

A new report from the NSW Net Zero Commission reveals extreme heat has caused more deaths in Australia than all other natural hazards combined, calling for urgent updates to planning rules and safety standards to address the growing threat.

Australia's escalating threat from extreme heat has been brought into sharp focus by a new report from the New South Wales Net Zero Commission , revealing that heat-related fatalities over an 18-year period surpassed the combined toll of all other natural disasters.

The commission is urgently calling for a fundamental shift in how the state addresses this increasingly deadly phenomenon, advocating for comprehensive changes to planning regulations, emergency response protocols, and housing standards. The report highlights a critical gap in preparedness, asserting that extreme heat is not being given the serious attention it deserves, despite a clear trend of increasing frequency, intensity, and duration of heatwaves.

Professor Andy Pitman, a commissioner on the Net Zero Commission, emphasized that the danger isn't inherent in the heat itself, but rather in the lack of proactive planning and adaptation measures. He stressed the need for individuals to develop personal extreme heat plans, mirroring the approach taken for bushfires and floods – identifying cooler spaces within their homes or accessible public facilities like libraries and hospitals.

The commission’s findings underscore the vulnerability of specific populations, including the elderly living alone, infants, individuals with pre-existing health conditions, outdoor workers, and residents of poorly insulated or designed housing, particularly within social, Aboriginal, and rental properties. The recommendations extend beyond individual preparedness, demanding systemic changes. The report urges NSW Health to meticulously track and publicly release data on heat-related deaths, enabling a clearer understanding of the scope of the problem and informing targeted interventions.

SafeWork NSW is called upon to enforce mandatory business-level plans for managing heat stress among employees, protecting those working in outdoor or physically demanding roles. Crucially, the commission advocates for revisions to planning laws, requiring developers to incorporate thermal safety considerations into building designs and development controls.

A significant portion of the report focuses on improving the thermal performance of housing, proposing minimum safety and resilience standards for rental, social, and Aboriginal housing – a move that could benefit 35% of the state’s housing stock. This proposal directly addresses the experiences of renters like Arlo Valmai, who described living in a poorly insulated terrace where walls would ‘drip’ with condensation during summer and the interior would become frigid in winter.

Community advocacy groups, such as Sweltering Cities, echo this sentiment, reporting widespread experiences of residents suffering in inadequately cooled homes and arguing that the government has historically underestimated the severity of the issue. Emma Bacon, director of Sweltering Cities, believes that implementing the commission’s recommendations could save thousands of lives. The state government, through Minister for Climate Change, Energy and Environment Penny Sharpe, acknowledges the seriousness of heat stress and asserts that progress is already underway.

The government has initiated projects to enhance the heat resilience of social housing, including the installation of ceiling insulation in 600 homes in Western Sydney, and has invested $45 million in greening initiatives across Greater Sydney, the Illawarra-Shoalhaven, Hunter, and Central Coast regions. Minister Sharpe also highlighted proposed changes to State Environmental Planning Policies aimed at mitigating heat impacts through improved urban planning.

However, the Net Zero Commission’s report serves as a stark reminder that these efforts must be significantly scaled up and integrated into a comprehensive, statewide strategy. The report isn’t simply a call for reactive measures; it’s a plea for proactive planning, preventative infrastructure, and a fundamental shift in how extreme heat is perceived and addressed as a public health and safety crisis.

The urgency of the situation is underscored by the escalating climate crisis and the projected increase in the frequency and intensity of heatwaves in the years to come. Failure to act decisively will undoubtedly result in a continued rise in heat-related morbidity and mortality, disproportionately impacting the most vulnerable members of the community





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