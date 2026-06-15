NSW Considers AI-Powered Drones After Series of Shark Attacks in Sydney

Following a devastating shark attack that left a mother of one with a lost arm, NSW Premier Chris Minns announces consideration of AI-equipped drones to monitor beaches, while ruling out culling great white sharks.

A devastating shark attack on a young mother at a Sydney beach has reignited debate over shark mitigation measures, with the New South Wales government considering deploying artificial intelligence-powered drones to monitor coastal waters.

Leah Stewart, a 29-year-old mother of a baby daughter, was swimming at a popular beach when she was attacked. She has undergone multiple surgeries, had her left arm amputated, and remains in critical condition at St Vincent's Hospital Sydney. In a statement released by her family, they expressed shock and devastation that such an incident could happen to their beloved partner, daughter, and mother who is so full of life and energy.

They extended sincere thanks to the lifesavers, first responders, helicopter crew, and the dedicated medical team caring for Leah. A fundraising page has been established to support her recovery and the extensive rehabilitation she will need to try and return to her life as an amazing mother to her baby daughter. The attack has drawn widespread sympathy and renewed calls for improved shark safety measures along Australia's coastline.

The attack on Stewart is the fifth in Sydney since September, raising concerns about the frequency of shark encounters in the region. Just days earlier, a Uruguayan national was also attacked while swimming at another beach. In response, NSW Premier Chris Minns announced that the government is rethinking its approach to shark sightings and attacks on Sydney beaches. We need to re-think how we are approaching shark attacks and shark sightings on Sydney beaches, Minns said.

He revealed that drones equipped with artificial intelligence are being considered as part of a new strategy. These drones can identify different types of marine life, including great white sharks and bull sharks, close to the beaches. The technology uses advanced image recognition to distinguish between species and alert lifeguards in real time.

Minns emphasized that the government is not contemplating a cull of the great white shark, acknowledging the ecological importance of the species and the public's desire for non-lethal solutions. Instead, the focus is on non-lethal methods such as drone surveillance, personal deterrent devices, and increased public education about shark behavior. The Westpac helicopter currently operates between September and April to keep swimmers safe, with 711 shark sightings recorded in the metro area and Western Australia's South West in 2026.

WA Premier Roger Cook expressed confidence in existing arrangements while noting that rebates for shark repellent devices continue to be available. However, when pressed, Cook conceded that these measures do not make the oceans completely safe, but they do make them safer. The incidents have sparked a broader conversation about balancing human safety with marine conservation.

As communities along Australia's coast grapple with the reality of sharing waters with apex predators, technological innovations like AI drones offer a promising path forward. For Leah Stewart and her family, the focus remains on her recovery. Her story underscores the human cost of these encounters and the urgent need for effective, compassionate solutions.

The drone proposal has been welcomed by some environmental groups who see it as a humane alternative to culling, though others question the effectiveness of such technology in rough seas or low visibility conditions. Looking ahead, the NSW government plans to trial the AI drones during the upcoming summer season, with a potential rollout to other beaches if successful.

The trial will be conducted in collaboration with Surf Life Saving NSW and marine biologists to ensure accuracy and minimal disruption to marine life. Meanwhile, the Stewart family continues to appeal for privacy as Leah undergoes additional surgeries and begins the long road to rehabilitation. The incident has also prompted calls for better signage and warning systems at beaches known for shark activity.

While no technology can eliminate the risk of shark attacks entirely, the integration of AI-driven monitoring represents a significant step forward in coastal safety. As Premier Minns noted, the goal is not to eliminate all risk, but to reduce it as much as possible while preserving the marine environment that makes Australia's beaches so special





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