NSW Court Strikes Down Protest Ban, Threatens Government's Bid to Outlaw 'Globalise the Intifada'

New South Wales' highest court has ruled against the government's attempt to ban protests based on social cohesion, invalidating laws that would have empowered police to restrict demonstrations. The decision raises significant doubts about the government's ability to outlaw the phrase globalise the intifada, a move Premier Chris Minns had vowed to pursue.

The Minns government is facing significant legal setbacks as its attempts to ban the phrase globalise the intifada and restrict protests have been struck down by the Court of Appeal. The court's ruling on Thursday declared that promoting social cohesion is not a constitutionally legitimate purpose for laws that burden freedom of political communication .

This decision has effectively invalidated legislation passed in the wake of the Bondi Beach terrorist attack, which aimed to grant police the power to restrict protests in specific areas for up to three months. The Chief Justice and Justices highlighted that the legislature's rationale, which suggested the community should be shielded from potentially upsetting, inflammatory, or divisive political expression, was flawed. They asserted that Australia's system of government inherently involves accepting a degree of disharmony, incivility, and disruption as intrinsic to democratic discourse. Premier Chris Minns now faces a critical decision regarding his planned further restrictions on protests. Prior to the court's decision, Minns had expressed a strong resolve to prohibit the phrase globalise the intifada, which is frequently chanted at pro-Palestinian rallies and is perceived by many Jewish individuals as a call to violence. He stated on December 20 that this hateful phrase was exposed for what it truly was and not a call for peace or unity. Minns had emphasized the government's commitment to sending a clear message against division within the community. He acknowledged previous legal challenges to government legislation, recalling instances where the High Court had invalidated laws within the past six months. The government's recent loss in October, where the Court of Appeal overturned police powers to move on protesters merely for being near a place of worship, remained fresh in his mind. In an effort to demonstrate due diligence, the government had referred the matter of hateful slogans to a lower house committee, tasking it with examining the threat they pose to community cohesion. Despite the tight deadlines, legal experts, including renowned constitutional law scholar Anne Twomey, provided input. Professor Twomey firmly stated that protecting the community from offense, hurt feelings, insult, and the damage to social cohesion that disagreements and debate might cause is not a legitimate governmental purpose, as it would stifle robust political communication. Notwithstanding this expert opinion, the Labor-controlled committee recommended that the government consider legislation to specifically proscribe globalise the intifada. The legislation, which was rapidly enacted following the Bondi Beach terrorist attack, has now been deemed unconstitutional by NSW's highest court. The government had also considered taking further action to proscribe the slogan From the River to the Sea. Before Thursday's judgment, the Premier's language had shifted from a definitive ban to an intention to introduce legislation. On Thursday, Minns stated that he would need to review the judgment before proceeding, indicating a desire to avoid further legal challenges. He is also closely monitoring developments in Queensland, where two protesters have been charged under similar new laws and are yet to initiate a constitutional challenge





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