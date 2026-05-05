NSW Crime Commission Seizes Assets in Obeid Coal Deal Scandal

The NSW Crime Commission has launched a legal bid to seize $30 million in proceeds from a corrupt coal deal involving jailed politician Eddie Obeid and his family, following changes to proceeds of crime legislation.

Sixteen years after the Obeid family received a $30 million secret payment linked to a corrupt coal deal , the NSW Crime Commission has initiated legal action in the NSW Supreme Court to recover the illicit gains.

The scandal centers around the 2009 bidding process for coal exploration rights in the Bylong Valley. Then-mining minister Ian Macdonald improperly disclosed confidential tender information to Eddie Obeid, allowing the Obeid family to secure a 25 percent stake in Cascade Coal, the eventual winning bidder. This stake was subsequently sold for $60 million, with the family receiving half before suspicions arose. An investigation by the Independent Commission Against Corruption (ICAC) meticulously traced the funds through a complex network of trusts.

Eddie Obeid, 82, his son Moses, 57, and Macdonald were all convicted of crimes related to the scheme, yet the Obeids initially retained the $30 million. Previously, NSW Crimes Commissioner Michael Barnes deemed a criminal confiscation case unfeasible due to the funds being interwoven with legitimate income within discretionary family trusts. He acknowledged the public’s expectation for the recovery of these funds, describing Obeid’s actions as outrageous, but legal limitations prevented action.

However, recent legislative changes removing the six-year statute of limitations on recovering proceeds of crime have empowered the Crime Commission to pursue the case with renewed vigor. The Commission is now targeting Obeid Corporation, with three of Eddie Obeid’s sons – Paul, Damian, and Eddie Jnr – currently serving as directors. The Commission has already placed caveats on properties linked to the Obeids, including the former Bellevue Function Centre, now rebranded as La Castelle, a wedding and event venue.

This property is strategically located near a new metro station and was previously slated for a 20-story high-rise development. The investigation has revealed a transfer of a 50 percent stake in the company owning the Bellevue site to Walhan “Wally” Wehbe, a long-time associate of Eddie Obeid. Legal advice indicates that 50 percent of the site’s income was to be directed to an Obeid family trust.

The asset freeze reportedly caught the Obeids and Wehbe off guard, disrupting a planned sale of the property. Subsequent crisis meetings have been held, including one at Ace’s Ocean Foods, attended by representatives from Obeid Corporation, Wehbe, and associates like Joseph Bouchaaya, who has previously provided financial support to the Obeids.

Wehbe previously provided a character reference for Eddie Obeid during his 2016 sentencing for corrupt dealings involving Circular Quay cafe leases, praising his honesty and generosity through the Australian Lebanese Christian Foundation (ALCF). The ALCF, founded by Obeid in 1986, has a controversial history, with founding members including individuals convicted of bribery and corruption.

Furthermore, a 1986 Federal Court judgment described Wehbe as dishonest and lacking good character, leading to the termination of his leases on Caltex petrol stations due to his involvement with stolen fuel





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Eddie Obeid NSW Crime Commission Coal Deal Corruption Proceeds Of Crime ICAC Cascade Coal Walhan Wehbe Bellevue Function Centre

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