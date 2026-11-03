NSW Mortgage Stress Hits 30.7% as RBA Prepares Fifth Rate Hike

NSW faces record mortgage stress with 30.7% of income needed for repayments, as the RBA prepares a fifth rate hike and Treasury warns of disproportionate economic damage.

NSW is being hit disproportionately hard by rising interest rates as new home borrowers face the nation's highest mortgage repayments and housing investment falls more than in other parts of the country.

The Reserve Bank is expected to deliver a fifth rate hike on Tuesday after its monetary policy board meets. An internal NSW Treasury paper says the state is particularly sensitive to rate increases because house prices are relatively high and a larger portion of mortgagees' income is spent on servicing their loan than in other states. The share of average household earnings needed to service a new mortgage on a median-priced home has reached 30.7 per cent in NSW.

Also read Australian Home Values Fall 1.2% in October as RBA Weighs Fifth Rate Hike

Historic Mortgage Burden Hits NSW Borrowers

That is far more than in any other state and the highest level in the 32-year history of the data series. The Reserve Bank has lifted interest rates four times this year to combat elevated inflation. Another 0.25 per cent increase will push the bank's official cash rate to 4.85 per cent, the highest in 18 years. Premier Chris Minns warned on Monday another rate rise will have a massive impact on NSW.

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There will be jobs that go that will never come back, there will be shops that close that do not reopen with another rate rise, he said. When Treasury modelled the impact of a 1 percentage point increase in official interest rates held over three years, it showed NSW dwelling investment would be 3 per cent lower than otherwise between mid-2026 and mid-2029.

For the rest of Australia, dwelling investment is estimated to be only 1.5 per cent lower than otherwise over that period. Under the same scenario, dwelling commencements in NSW were estimated to fall by 2.5 per cent, while in the rest of Australia the decline would be 1 per cent. The modelling showed a 1 percentage point increase in rates held over three years also drives property prices down further in NSW than in other states.

Government Targets Inflation Through Debt Plan

Treasurer Daniel Mookhey said Labor was seeking a mandate to fight inflation first at next year's state election to help take pressure off interest rates. Higher interest rates hit NSW families hardest, he said. We are showing voters respect by taking our debt reduction plan to the election: $11 billion less debt and $275 million a year saved in interest, backed by a legislated debt ceiling. The series of rate increases this year has triggered a sharp property downturn.

Domain data shows Sydney's median house price has fallen by about 8 per cent since last December to $1.66 million. But that median house price is still $509,000, or 44 per cent, higher than Australia's second most expensive city, Brisbane, with a median price of $1.15 million. Several key indicators show higher rates are taking a growing toll on the NSW economy.

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Rising Unemployment Slows Economic Growth

Unemployment in NSW is already higher than the 4.5 per cent forecast for this financial year by the state government in June. The unemployment rate reached 4.7 per cent in September, the worst since November 2021. The NSW economy is now expected to grow by only 1 per cent both this financial year and next, less than half the rate expected before the latest series of rate increases. The economic hit from higher rates is also damaging the state's finances.

The forecast for stamp duty revenue was slashed by $5.3 billion in the June budget due to the downturn in the property market. Mookhey warned last week that write-downs of a similar magnitude were likely to be included in the half-yearly budget review next month. Weaker revenue is likely to worsen the state's predicted budget deficit of $2.3 billion for 2026-27, which follows seven consecutive years in the red.