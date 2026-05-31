NSW Faces Selection Dilemma After Strange's Origin Debut

New South Wales coach Ricky Stuart must decide whether to keep 21-year-old Samuel Walker-Strange at five-eighth for Game II after a stellar debut, while Mitchell Moses recovers from injury.

The State of Origin series has begun with a dramatic twist as New South Wales coach Ricky Stuart faces a selection dilemma following the impressive performance of 21-year-old five-eighth Samuel Walker-Strange in Game I . With Mitchell Moses , originally selected, recovering from a hamstring injury, Strange seized his opportunity and delivered a standout debut, scoring a try, creating another that was disallowed, and registering a try-saving tackle, 101 running metres and three linebreak assists.

His performance has sparked debate over whether he should retain the No.6 jersey for Game II, especially with Moses's fitness being monitored closely. Stuart, however, has deferred on the decision, stating that Strange must continue to perform and make selection difficult. The coach also credited the mentorship of Moses and halfback Nathan Cleary during the 2025 Kangaroos tour for aiding Strange's rapid development.

Stuart noted that Strange is still maturing and is "nowhere near the finished product," but acknowledged his growth. Raiders captain Joseph Tapine echoed this sentiment, praising Strange's progress since returning from representative camps. In other team news, Daine Laurie's inclusion at lock was a surprise, but his utility and courage in the role proved valuable, highlighting Stuart's willingness to adapt and place his best players on the field regardless of traditional positions





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State Of Origin NSW Blues Samuel Walker-Strange Mitchell Moses Ricky Stuart NRL Game I Selection Dilemma Kangaroos Tour Daine Laurie

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