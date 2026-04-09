NSW Farmers Brace for Worsening Drought Conditions Amidst El Nino Forecast

New South Wales faces a significant drought threat as El Nino is predicted to bring extremely dry conditions later this year, forcing farmers to make difficult decisions, including early stock sales and adjusting planting plans due to the lack of soil moisture and rising costs. Over half of the state is already under a drought alert.

Over half of New South Wales is now under a drought alert, with meteorologists almost certain of a hot, dry El Nino later this year. This impending weather phenomenon has the potential to bring some of the most severe drought conditions Australia has experienced. Farmers across the state are already grappling with tough choices, including early stock sales as soil moisture diminishes and feed expenses escalate.

This situation is particularly challenging for farmers in the state's northwest, who are preparing for stock sales well ahead of schedule, with stock numbers expected to plummet to historic lows. Agricultural experts are closely monitoring the impact of the lack of soil moisture, which is already influencing farming decisions across NSW. The widespread concern has led to record livestock yardings as farmers attempt to capitalize on current market conditions. The economic strain is further intensified by rising operational costs, especially diesel prices, which significantly increase the expenses associated with transporting feed. The existing fertilizer shortage, coupled with the looming drought, is pushing many wheat farmers to reconsider their planting strategies. This includes a growing willingness to adjust plans and limit their crop production.





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