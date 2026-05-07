NSW Government Finalises Plan to Transform Moore Park Golf Course into Public Parkland

A fifty million dollar project will reduce the Moore Park Golf Course from eighteen to twelve holes to create a massive twenty-hectare community park featuring sports fields and recreational trails.

The New South Wales government has officially reached a conclusion regarding the controversial proposal to modify the Moore Park Golf Course located in the eastern suburbs of Sydney .

After significant deliberation and consultation, a compromise has been reached that will see the existing eighteen-hole course reduced to a twelve-hole layout. This decision is a slight deviation from the initial plans which proposed a more drastic reduction, thereby offering a middle ground between the needs of the golfing community and the growing demand for public recreational space.

The project, which carries a price tag of approximately fifty million dollars, represents a major investment in the city's urban infrastructure and reflects a broader strategy to enhance the livability of one of the most densely populated regions in Australia. The centerpiece of this redevelopment is the creation of a sprawling twenty-hectare parkland designed to serve as a multipurpose sanctuary for local residents.

This new green space is intended to function as a communal backyard for thousands of people who currently lack easy access to large-scale natural environments. The planned amenities are extensive, incorporating a wide array of facilities to cater to diverse demographics. Visitors can look forward to a fenced off-leash dog area, which is often a high priority for urban pet owners, as well as various community sports fields and courts.

To ensure the park is accessible and functional, the government will implement new pathways suitable for walking, running, and cycling. Furthermore, the area will be equipped with modern essential services, including upgraded toilet facilities, durable park furniture, designated areas for food kiosks, and strategic lighting to ensure safety and usability during evening hours. From the perspective of the golfing community, the reduction of the course was a point of contention.

Stuart Fraser, the chief executive of Golf NSW, noted that the organization was closely involved in the consultation process with the state government. While the primary goal of the organization was to maintain the full eighteen-hole configuration, it became evident that the physical constraints of the site made such a requirement impossible given the scale of the proposed parkland.

However, the involvement of Harley Kruse, an internationally recognized golf course architect, has ensured that the new twelve-hole layout is not merely a truncated version of the old one. Instead, Kruse has meticulously configured a design that remains practical and provides a genuine challenge for golfers of all skill levels, ensuring that the spirit of the sport is preserved despite the loss of acreage. NSW Planning Minister Paul Scully has championed the project as a reimagining of Moore Park South.

He emphasized that the transformation is about delivering a versatile open-plan space that caters to the holistic wellbeing of the community. By integrating jogging trails, picnic areas, and sporting facilities, the government aims to promote active lifestyles and provide a necessary respite from the concrete environment of the inner city. This strategic shift in land use underscores a growing global trend toward prioritizing public health and environmental sustainability over exclusive sporting venues.

The integration of biodiversity and native plantings within the twenty hectares is also expected to improve local air quality and provide a habitat for urban wildlife, further enhancing the ecological value of the eastern suburbs. The finalization of this plan marks a significant step forward in the balance between tradition and the evolving needs of a modern, growing metropolis





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