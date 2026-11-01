NSW Gun Buyback Begins as Germany Riots Rock Housing Market Hits Sydney

New South Wales launches its firearm surrender scheme amid rising housing costs in Sydney, violent riots in Frankfurt over living expenses, and Taiwan Pride celebrations.

Authorities in New South Wales have officially launched the state's long-awaited firearm surrender and buyback scheme today. This initiative, which allows gun owners to hand in their weapons, marks a significant step in the region's response to recent public safety concerns. Appointments for the surrender process can be booked at six designated police stations across the state, with additional locations scheduled to open in stages over the coming months.

NSW Gun Buyback Response

Currently, only New South Wales and the Australian Capital Territory have agreed to participate in the national gun buyback program. The scheme was conceived in direct response to the tragic Bondi shooting, an event that shocked the nation and heightened calls for stricter firearm regulations. Despite opposition from the state opposition party, Police Minister Yasmin Catley reported that the public response has been overwhelmingly positive.

Also read NSW Police Launch Armed Response Command to Tackle Terror Threats

Minister Catley noted that appointments are currently fully booked, indicating a high level of public interest in surrendering firearms. She stated that this strong participation is good news for community safety. The government aims to process these surrenders efficiently while ensuring that all procedures are followed correctly to maintain public order.

Sydney Housing Market Trends

In economic news, latest data from Cotality reveals that median home prices in Sydney are now lower than they were five years ago. However, Australia's broader housing downturn is expected to continue for some time before returning to truly affordable levels. National median dwelling values experienced a further decline of 1.2 percent in October, extending the price slump to 6.7 percent since the peak reached in March.

Advertisement

Sydney has led this downturn, with prices falling 1.6 percent in a single month. The city's property values are now more than 10 percent cheaper than their February peak. This continued depreciation reflects broader economic pressures affecting the residential real estate sector across the country.

Police Armored Response

Concurrently, police officers equipped with military-style rifles have begun patrolling key tourist areas, places of worship, and large public events in Sydney. These patrols are conducted by the first 60 officers of the newly established Armed Response Command, which started operations on Sunday. The command was created in the wake of the Bondi attack last December to deter, prevent, and respond to serious armed threats.

The state government emphasizes that these officers will conduct routine high-visibility patrols at priority locations to enhance public security. Beachgoers at Bondi expressed mixed feelings about the increased police presence. Some reported feeling safer, while others found the heavy armory intimidating but acknowledged its potential safety benefits.

Public Safety Reactions

Not all residents believe the heavy police presence is necessary. One visitor described the Bondi attack as a one-off event, suggesting that increased militarization might not significantly improve their sense of safety. The Armed Response Command is scheduled to become fully operational by the end of next year, comprising 250 trained officers and 28 civilian staff.

Advertisement

The Executive Council of Australian Jewry welcomed the introduction of the command, with Co-Chief Executive Alex Ryvchin urging gratitude for increased preparedness. Conversely, Amnesty International expressed concern over the increasing militarization of policing, calling for robust safeguards to protect human rights, particularly the right to peaceful protest.

Germany Riot Aftermath

Internationally, violence erupted in the German city of Frankfurt, resulting in more than 100 police officers being injured and 54 arrests. The violence followed largely peaceful youth-led protests across Germany concerning rising living costs, cuts to public services, and compulsory military service. Authorities have condemned the destruction, stating that those who engaged in violence are criminals and will be treated as such.

Taiwan Pride Celebrations

In other global news, organizers of Taipei's Pride event reported that approximately 170,000 people participated in weekend celebrations. The event featured elaborate costumes and dancing in Taiwan's capital, taking on a political tone following recent police raids on gay bars. This prompted some attendees to question the city's reputation for acceptance.

Taiwan was the first country in Asia to legalize same-sex marriage in 2019, yet discrimination persists. Attendee Nikky Chang highlighted the need for cultural improvement, noting that jokes and mocking memes about homosexuality are still common online. She emphasized that raising awareness about gender and sexual orientation is crucial for creating a more inclusive society.