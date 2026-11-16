NSW pauses underquoting laws after real estate agent concerns

The NSW government has paused underquoting laws that were due to take effect on Tuesday, after Premier Chris Minns said real estate agents in his electorate raised concerns about the measures in a weakening housing market.

The Minns government has paused new underquoting laws that were due to take effect on Tuesday, following last-minute concerns raised by real estate agents. The laws, passed in June, were designed to protect homebuyers from misleading pricing practices.

Minns government pauses underquoting laws

They will now be frozen for up to a year while the government monitors the housing market. The decision comes after Premier Chris Minns said agents in his southern Sydney electorate of Kogarah had raised concerns. He said the slump in the housing market over the past six months had created unforeseen circumstances. The reforms would have banned agents from lowering the advertised price of a property beneath a written offer previously rejected by a seller.

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Agents would have been forced to use the three most comparable sales when setting or revising an estimated price. They would also have had to update advertisements within one business day if a price was revised. Listings would have been required to include a selling price or range, effectively banning price on inquiry tags. Fines for breaches would have been up to $110,000 or three times an agent's commission, whichever was greater.

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The laws were modelled on similar rules already in effect in Victoria. Additional transparency measures were also planned. Sellers would have had to reveal their reserve price at least one week before a sale. Agents would have had to publish sale prices after a transaction was completed.

Another aspect required agents to publish a statement of information documenting how an estimated selling price was reached. That measure was due to come into effect in February but is now also expected to be frozen. Minns hinted at shelving the laws on Monday morning. He told reporters the matter had been raised with him by agents in his electorate who were concerned the restrictions would undermine trade.

Premier cites unforeseen market slump

"I do think it's unforeseen, but it is something we're going to have to deal with because it's not the seller or the agent's fault if the price of real estate is dropping, and the legislation at least intuitively believed that the prices would always rise," Minns said. He added that a deteriorating market may mean a seller rejects an earlier offer but takes it a month later, particularly in a distressed sale.

Better Regulation and Fair Trading Minister Anoulack Chanthivong said the laws were passed at a different time and in a different economic and housing market.

"We have heard concerns that these laws could have unintended consequences in the current environment," Chanthivong said. "That's why the government has made the decision not to proceed with the implementation of these changes today. " The minister had as recently as 1 November praised the laws as important reforms to put the hammer down on underquoting and stop homebuyers being taken for a ride. He now risks embarrassment over the backdown.

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Chanthivong faces a preselection battle in his seat of Macquarie Fields, but Minns would not say on Monday if he would intervene on his behalf. The decision is the latest of several reversals by the government in recent weeks. Last month, it dropped provisions in its plastic laws that would have required cafes to offer dine-in customers the option of mugs and glasses instead of takeaway cups after 2030.

One Nation gains ground ahead of election

The government is under pressure ahead of the March state election from One Nation and the Coalition. Cost of living and pressures on small businesses are among the key issues. Internal Labor polling suggests One Nation could win more than 20 seats in the lower house. One Nation was polling at 26 per cent of the primary vote in NSW according to a Sydney Morning Herald Resolve poll in October.

That was behind Labor on 30 per cent but ahead of the Coalition on 23 per cent. The party announced its six-person upper house ticket on Sunday but has so far only announced one lower house candidate, NSW party leader Mike Newman. The housing market downturn has been driven by five interest rate increases since February and tax concession changes unveiled by the Albanese government in May's federal budget.

Sydney auction clearance rates hit two-year low

National capital city clearance rates have been below 60 per cent for more than six months as cost-of-living pressures grow. Sydney's auction clearance rate fell below 50 per cent last month. That was the lowest result for any October since 2018. The median house price dropped 4.7 per cent to a two-year low, as prices fell for the third consecutive quarter.

No capital city has seen a greater decline in house price growth over the year. The government expects to pause the underquoting measures for up to a year while it monitors the housing market and sales across the state.