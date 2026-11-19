New South Wales health officials mandate permanent body cameras for hospital security staff following violent assaults at Nepean Hospital, aiming to deter aggression and protect guards.

Health Minister Ryan Park has announced a mandatory deployment of body-worn cameras for all security personnel in New South Wales hospitals following a severe violent assault at Nepean Hospital in Sydney.

The decision comes after two security officers were seriously injured while attempting to manage a mentally disturbed patient near the emergency department on Thursday morning.

The incident involved a physical struggle where the aggressor overpowered the guards, resulting in one officer suffering a fractured arm and the other sustaining a torn bicep. Park described this event as the final straw in a rising tide of hospital violence, emphasizing that security staff are frequently placed in the line of fire during aggressive episodes.

Mandatory Technology Deployment

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Seven News confirmed that the body cameras will be made permanent for all NSW hospital security staff following the conclusion of a successful pilot trial program. The initiative aims to leverage the deterrent effect of recording devices to alter the behavior of aggressive individuals and provide irrefutable evidence for legal proceedings.

Procurement processes for the technology are scheduled to begin in early next year, marking a significant shift in safety protocols for healthcare facilities across the state. The government is moving quickly to ensure that all security teams are equipped with this protective technology as soon as supply chains allow.

Union Support and Behavior Change

Gerard Hayes of the Health Services Union stated that the cameras have proven effective in significantly reducing violent incidents during the trial phase. Union members report that up to 40 percent of aggressive matters have decreased, suggesting that the awareness of being recorded creates an immediate change in conduct among disruptive patients.

Park noted that the mere presence of recording devices tends to discourage escalation, providing a psychological barrier that helps maintain order. This feedback from frontline staff supports the decision to roll out the technology statewide rather than keeping it as an optional measure.

Ongoing Operational Challenges

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Despite the technological upgrade, negotiations between the government and unions are continuing regarding the broader scope of powers for security staff. Guards are seeking enhanced authority to manage violent situations, but they currently face limitations that prevent them from intervening as effectively as they might wish.

Police forces are also involved in discussions, citing an overwhelming volume of calls to hospitals for minor incidents. Law enforcement officials argue that their resources should be reserved for situations involving an actual threat of serious injury, rather than responding to potential or minor disturbances.

Future Safety Procedures

The introduction of permanent body cameras represents a concrete step toward improving safety in medical facilities, but it is part of a larger strategy to address systemic issues. Stakeholders are working to balance the need for immediate deterrents with long-term solutions that reduce the burden on police and security teams.

As procurement begins, the focus will remain on training staff to utilize the cameras effectively while continuing to advocate for legislative changes that support their role in maintaining hospital safety. The goal is to create an environment where both patients and staff can feel secure from the escalating violence observed in recent months.