NSW Inquest Examines Four Neonatal Deaths Linked to Freebirth and Homebirth

A two-week inquest in Lismore is examining the deaths of four babies born via freebirth or homebirth in NSW between 2022 and 2024, focusing on the advice and care given to mothers.

An inquest has begun in Lismore, New South Wales, into the neonatal death s of four babies born by freebirth or homebirth between 2022 and 2024.

Deputy State Coroner Joan Baptie will hear evidence over two weeks about the advice and treatment given to the babies' mothers before, during and after the births. The families of the four babies were not present in the Lismore local court on Monday. The inquest will examine whether the care was reasonable and whether care by an unregistered support worker was reasonable and appropriate.

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Inquest examines barriers to health services

Counsel assisting the coroner said the inquiry does not seek to place blame on parents but to understand the barriers preventing them from engaging with health services. A self-described birthkeeper, Sita Kali, was involved in the care of two of the four babies who died. One of those babies, known as Baby R, was born about three weeks past his due date. His mother had a distrust of hospitals and felt threatened by her experiences there.

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She was aligned with and trusted Kali and believed a homebirth would give her a stronger connection to the baby. At 43 weeks, an ultrasound confirmed the baby was extremely compromised. The sonographer advised the mother to go to Tweed Valley Hospital immediately, and obstetric advice was urgent. She was strongly advised against a homebirth.

Instead, she called Kali, who said in a police statement: I advised her to go home and rest. Calm yourself down and consider what you want to do. Within hours, the woman went into labour. Baby R was born outside into his father's hands at 9.51am.

Birthkeeper advised homebirth despite warning

Two doulas were in attendance, neither with medical training. The baby was white in colour and never latched on to feed. About 14 hours later, an ambulance was called. The umbilical cord and placenta were still attached.

Baby R died on the way to the waiting helicopter at 12.22am. The cause of his death was determined to be unascertained, but an expert neonatologist surmised it was caused by hypoxic ischemic encephalopathy resulting from severe post-maturity at 43 weeks. In a statement after the baby died, the mother said: I was afraid to go to hospital and be forced into a caesarean. I still thought the baby was ok.

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Expert midwives giving evidence said mistrust of clinicians was driving some women to choose freebirths outside the medical system. Professor Hannah Dahlen and Dr Alison Teate said while doulas and birth keepers did not have the same clinical expertise as midwives, they played an important role in supporting childbirth. Professor Dahlen said she would have been watching Baby R closely as a midwife attending the birth.

Experts explain doula and midwife differences

She explained the difference between a doula and a birthing midwife is the theoretical knowledge added to clinical experience, which gives an understanding and ability to interpret signs and symptoms and identify what pathology is going on or what physiology is not working. Professor Dahlen supported women being able to make an informed choice about how their babies are born. She said: I'd like to see us work together rather than this great divide.

Counsel assisting Ragni Mathur told the court women are choosing unregulated freebirthing because of traumatic or coercive experiences, fragmented care, lack of trust in clinicians, lack of available clinicians, lack of services in regional NSW, and including child protection notifications and regulatory actions against new lives. The inquest will examine how these factors influenced the mothers' birthing decisions. A freebirth means a baby was born without medical assistance, often supported by family, friends, a doula or birth keeper. The inquest continues.