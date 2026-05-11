NSW Introduces New Legislation To Crack Down On Organised Crime And High-Risk Offenders

The NSW government's new legislation aims to keep communities safe by creating new offences and making it harder for offenders with gang links to get bail. 'Kill cars' plots, where stolen cars with cloned licence plates and hidden balaclavas are used to commit and escape serious crimes, won't go unnoticed any longer. Australia is grappling with youth crime concerns with children committing a high proportion of carjackings, home invasions, burglaries, and robberies. Youth justice experts caution that anti-crime legislations may target already-vulnerable children and do not prevent re-offending.

Criminals who recruit children or ignite " kill cars " could face more time in jail, following legislation in NSW to create new offences. Individuals who set a car alight after using it to traffic drugs, supply firearms, or commit other serious crimes could face a maximum of 12 years in prison, two years more than the punishment for destroying or damaging property by fire.

The NSW Police also found jerry cans inside the vehicles used in "kill cars" plots. The maximum penalty for recruiting a child aged under 16 for criminal activity will increase from 10 to 12 years, and those who shoot a pistol or prohibited firearm in public could face up to 14 years in jail. Criminals who fire at buildings or other cars could also find themselves behind bars for 18 years





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New South Wales Organized Crime Gang Links Child Recruitment Kill Cars Stolen Cars High-Risk Offenders Blasphemy Laws Youth Crime Victimless Crime Recruitment Of Children Child Grooming Firearm Laws

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