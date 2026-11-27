NSW Labor leadership is facing internal criticism for bypassing local branch members to appoint candidates for the March state election via national executive intervention.

NSW Labor's decision to bypass local branch members in candidate selections for the March state election has triggered significant internal dissent. Premier Chris Minns and the party's organizational wing have been accused of undermining democratic processes by relying on captain's calls. This method allows the national executive to override rank-and-file nominations, a move that has alienated many grassroots members across multiple electorates.

Lane Cove Preselection Triggering Internal Criticism

The controversy centers heavily on the marginal Liberal-held seat of Lane Cove, where commercial litigator Jade Tyrrell has been selected as Labor's candidate. This nomination was announced on Friday after being sent to Labor's national executive, effectively bypassing a traditional preselection by local members. Tyrrell becomes the second candidate for this electorate chosen by party leadership, a process that has raised eyebrows among long-standing local activists.

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Ryde councillor Penny Pedersen, who served as Labor's candidate in the 2023 election, was asked by Labor head office not to nominate for the position. Pedersen had previously reduced the margin of this previously safe Liberal seat by almost two-thirds. Head office favored Vivienne Moxham-Hall, a former adviser to health minister Ryan Park, over Pedersen. Moxham-Hall later withdrew her nomination this month, citing a change in her workplace policy, which paved the way for Tyrrell's selection.

Accusations of Undermining Branch Democracy

Local Labor sources report that rank-and-file members feel strung along by head office regarding the Lane Cove contest. A local source noted that members have been trying to win this seat since 2011, only to be told that a different candidate is being imposed when the party finally gets close to victory. This sentiment reflects a broader frustration within the NSW Labor Party, where the use of the national executive to approve candidates has become increasingly frequent.

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Minns and the organizational wing in Sussex Street have faced accusations of making captain's calls in multiple winnable or Labor-held seats. The premier has publicly endorsed candidates in seats without rank-and-file preselections, sometimes before the national executive had officially signed off on them. Currently, candidates in 12 seats for March's election have been sent to the national executive for approval.

National Executive Procedures and Proxy Voting

Under Labor rules, the 21-member national executive, which includes prime minister Anthony Albanese, can intervene over rank-and-file preselections to choose candidates. While other candidates can still nominate, a recommendation by NSW party leadership in one candidate's favour is widely considered a fait accompli. This dynamic has led to concerns that local democracy is being sidelined in favor of centralized control.

In the safe Liberal seat of Epping, the premier endorsed former Liberal staffer and councillor Tanya Raffoul as Labor's candidate last week. This move drew internal anger, especially since Raffoul was endorsed unanimously by the national executive. Every member of the executive subbed out to allow proxy voters, including NSW minister Rose Jackson, who subbed in for Albanese, and staffers from the premier's and senior NSW ministers' offices.

Similar Disputes in Terrigal and Rockdale

The pattern of executive intervention extends to other key electorates. In Terrigal, a marginal Liberal seat on the central coast, deputy premier Prue Car announced local high school principal Lisa Wicks as Labor's candidate on Thursday. Wicks was introduced to members at a branch meeting as a new member of the party on Sunday, prior to her selection following the withdrawal of 2023 candidate Sam Boughton.

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Members in Terrigal expressed dissatisfaction with the lack of genuine preselection. One local member stated that while some accepted the decision, others felt that rank-and-file members should have been given their say. A senior Labor party source argued that unforeseen circumstances in Lane Cove and Terrigal made the use of the national executive necessary. Meanwhile, in Rockdale, a seat held by sports minister Steve Kamper, the preselection will also be decided by the executive, following a similar announcement last week for another sitting minister, Anoulack Chanthivong.