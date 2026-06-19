NSW Labor MP Accuses Marles of Misleading Over Defence Asset Sales

Coogee MP Marjorie O'Neill accuses Defence Minister Richard Marles of gagging ADF personnel and misleading the public over the sale of Victoria Barracks, sparking a non-partisan coalition to protect the site.

A New South Wales Labor MP has leveled serious accusations against Defence Minister Richard Marles , claiming he is either out of touch or deliberately misleading the Australian public regarding the proposed sale of 67 defence assets.

Coogee MP Marjorie O'Neill voiced her concerns during a press conference, specifically targeting the planned sale of Sydney's historic Victoria Barracks, which she described as 'madness'. O'Neill alleged that the Albanese government has effectively silenced serving ADF soldiers who wish to speak out against the asset sell-off.

'We know that defence personnel - the senior officers of this place and across the Army - have been gagged,' O'Neill said. 'They have been explicitly told that they cannot speak out against the sale of Victoria Barracks and that is absolutely atrocious. ' She accused the government of weaponizing the obedience of defence personnel and claimed that several brave officers who attempted to voice dissent were disciplined by federal ministers.

These allegations have sparked a political firestorm, with calls for transparency and accountability in the management of Australia's defence estate. The accusations were echoed by Shadow Defence Industry and Defence Personnel Minister Phillip Thompson, who confirmed that he has received confidential concerns from serving members about the 'fire sale' of defence assets.

'Not a day has gone by without a serving member confidentially raising concerns with me about Anthony Albanese's fire sale of defence assets,' Thompson told SkyNews.com.au. In response, a spokesperson for Richard Marles dismissed O'Neill's statements as 'unfounded', emphasizing the government's commitment to the future of the Defence Estate.

Meanwhile, concerns about the Victoria Barracks site have intensified. Currently, the barracks operates at about one-third of its personnel capacity, having received $50 million in maintenance funding over the last five years. Defence is projected to spend an additional $200 million to maintain operations at the site over the next decade. Critics argue that selling such a valuable and historic asset would be short-sighted, especially given the significant investment already made.

The issue has galvanized a non-partisan coalition, including former Prime Minister Tony Abbott, NSW Labor MP Greg Warren, former state Liberal minister David Elliott, and Business Sydney Executive Director Paul Nicolaou. They have united to urge the Labor government to exclude Victoria Barracks from any asset sell-off. O'Neill's press conference on Friday marked the launch of this coalition, which aims to protect the barracks and ensure that defence assets are managed in the national interest.

The controversy highlights broader tensions within the Labor Party and the government's handling of defence policy. With the next federal election looming, the fate of these assets could become a key political battleground. As the debate continues, the focus remains on whether the government is prioritizing short-term financial gains over long-term defence capability and the welfare of its personnel





SkyNewsAust / 🏆 7. in AU We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Richard Marles Victoria Barracks Defence Asset Sales ADF Gagging Marjorie O'neill

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

NSW Corrections Secretly Sneaked Ben Roberts-Smith Out Back Exit to Avoid MediaDocuments reveal Corrective Services NSW staff planned to sneak accused war criminal Ben Roberts-Smith out the back exit of Silverwater prison to avoid media after bail. High-profile protections included personal escort, rear exit, and convoy.

Read more »

State of Origin 2026 Game 2: NSW Blues v Queensland MaroonsMinute-by-minute report: The Blues have a chance to seal the 2026 series with victory over the Maroons at the MCG. Join Jonathan Howcroft for updates

Read more »

NSW Labor has a secret weapon to fight off One NationVictorian Labor goes to the polls in November, and NSW in March. But the threat from One Nation is quite different.

Read more »