NSW Labor Unveils Plan to Reduce Number of Poker Machines by 50%

The New South Wales Labor government is set to vote on a motion to reduce 87,000 poker machines by 50% at its upcoming annual conference in July. The initiative aims to curb preventable misery and reduce the number of machines by at least 45,000 over the next decade. Inner West Mayor Darcy Byrne has announced the plan, stating that the current 87,000 machines represent an obscene proliferation that wreaks havoc on families. The proposal also seeks to establish government-funded support programs to assist clubs and pubs in transitioning from relying on poker machines to live entertainment. This would help revive the music scene in Sydney and across the state, according to Byrne. In addition, the motion calls for MPs to make their decision on the issue based on ethical grounds rather than politics, with Byrne arguing that some causes must be freed from bureaucratic red tape. The plan comes as NSW gamblers lost a record $9.3 billion on poker machines in 2025 and financial watchdog AUSTRAC has cracked down on money laundering at suburban mega-clubs. According to Byrne, stronger action is needed to reduce the harm caused by poker machines. The New South Wales government has so far defended its own reforms, but they are deemed as not doing enough to address the issue, with some arguing that it is essential to the party's social justice values. The current reluctance to fully address this problem is expected to continue despite the introduction of measures such as mandatory six-hour shutdowns and reduced cash input limits at clubs and pubs.

The New South Wales Labor government is set to vote on a motion to reduce 87,000 poker machines by 50% at its upcoming annual conference in July.

The initiative aims to curb preventable misery and reduce the number of machines by at least 45,000 over the next decade. Inner West Mayor Darcy Byrne has announced the plan, stating that the current 87,000 machines represent an obscene proliferation that wrecks havoc on families. The proposal also seeks to establish government-funded support programs to assist clubs and pubs in transitioning from relying on poker machines to live entertainment.

This would help revive the music scene in Sydney and across the state, according to Byrne. In addition, the motion calls for MPs to make their decision on the issue based on ethical grounds rather than politics, with Byrne arguing that some causes must be freed from bureaucratic red tape. The plan comes as NSW gamblers lost a record $9.3 billion on poker machines in 2025 and financial watchdog AUSTRAC has cracked down on money laundering at suburban mega-clubs.

According to Byrne, stronger action is needed to reduce the harm caused by poker machines. The New South Wales government has so far defended its own reforms, but they are deemed as not doing enough to address the issue, with some arguing that it is essential to the party's social justice values.

The current reluctance to fully address this problem is expected to continue despite the introduction of measures such as mandatory six-hour shutdowns and reduced cash input limits at clubs and pubs





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