NSW Ministers May Testify Over Herzog Protest Police Plan

NSW Premier Chris Minns, Police Minister Yasmin Catley and Tourism Minister Steve Kamper face court subpoenas to explain police planning for the February protest against Israeli President Isaac Herzog. The case could influence the upcoming state election.

NSW Premier Chris Minns, Police Minister Yasmin Catley and Tourism Minister Steve Kamper have been served subpoenas to give evidence in a criminal case linked to the February protest outside Sydney Town Hall. The subpoenas, issued on March 8, come just five days before the state election on March 13, and could force the ministers to testify about the police operation that was planned to counter demonstrators opposing the visit of Israeli President Isaac Herzog.

How the Police Operation Was Planned

The defence alleges that the ministers were involved in the operational decisions that shaped the police response to the protest on February 9. Defence solicitor Nick Hanna told the ABC that Premier Minns had openly admitted his government was involved in the planning. Hanna said the defence would question Minns about the extent of that involvement, arguing it likely amounted to improper interference in what should have been independent police decision‑making.

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Premier Minns, speaking on February 12, said the government had asked the police to keep the people of New South Wales safe and protect mourners who were down at the ICC that evening. He also said he would not distance himself from the police operations when the Law Enforcement Conduct Commission began hearings on October 19. The defence seeks to examine the communications between senior officers and the ministers to determine whether the police were acting under unlawful authority.

Subpoenas Target Key Police and Political Figures

In addition to the three ministers, Police Commissioner Mal Lanyon, Assistant Commissioner Paul Dunstan and the chiefs of staff of Premier Minns and Police Minister Catley have also been subpoenaed. The subpoenas cover the Major Events Declaration made by Tourism Minister Kamper, which granted the police additional powers on the night of the protest. The defence argues that Kamper's declaration was a critical element of the police operation.

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Police have withdrawn 10 of the 30 original prosecutions over the rally, and a trial involving at least 16 protesters is expected to take place in July 2027. The case has already seen the court dismiss a police commissioner's attempt to block the release of footage that the defence claims shows unlawful force by police.

Potential Impact on the Election and Public Trust

The subpoenas could have significant implications for the upcoming state election. If the ministers are forced to testify, the public will gain insight into the decision‑making process behind the police response to the protest. The defence says the ministers' knowledge of the laws and the risks of relying on them will be a live issue in court.

Those subpoenaed may avoid giving evidence if they successfully apply to have the subpoenas set aside. The outcome of the court proceedings could influence public trust in the NSW government's handling of public order events and shape the narrative around the police's role in the Herzog protest. The case remains a focal point for voters as they head to the polls on March 13.