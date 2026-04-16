NSW Nurses and Midwives Secure Significant Pay Rise Amidst Recognition of Undervalued Work

The NSW Industrial Relations Commission has awarded a substantial pay increase to nurses and midwives, recognizing their work as significantly undervalued, potentially due to gender. Registered nurses will see a 10% one-off rise followed by 3% increases for two years, while enrolled and assistant nurses will receive even larger percentage gains over three years. The ruling acknowledges the union's argument that their roles have evolved without commensurate pay and that caregiving professions, often dominated by women, are historically undervalued.

A landmark decision by the New South Wales Industrial Relations Commission has granted a significant pay increase to nurses and midwives, acknowledging that their vital work has been historically undervalued, with gender playing a likely role in this disparity. This ruling marks a pivotal moment for the nursing and midwifery professions in NSW, addressing long-standing concerns about remuneration that have not kept pace with the demands and complexities of their roles.

Registered nurses and midwives will benefit from a substantial one-off salary adjustment, equivalent to a 10 per cent increase, effective retrospectively from July 1, 2025. This initial boost will be followed by further annual pay increments of 3 per cent for the subsequent two years. The impact of this decision is even more pronounced for enrolled nurses, who are set to receive a 12 per cent pay rise in the first year, alongside a significant 22 per cent increase for assistant nurses in the same initial period. Across the three-year period, this translates to an overall salary enhancement of approximately 16 per cent for registered nurses and midwives, 18 per cent for enrolled nurses, and a remarkable 28 per cent for assistant nurses. The commission's findings explicitly point to the undervaluation of the work performed by these healthcare professionals, with a strong indication that the predominantly female composition of these professions contributed to this inequity. The NSW Nurses and Midwives Association initiated this case, presenting a compelling argument to the Industrial Relations Commission last year, seeking a 35 per cent pay rise to address the escalating cost of living and to reflect the evolving nature of their duties. The union's advocacy highlighted the substantial changes in the scope and responsibilities of nursing and midwifery roles, which had not been matched by commensurate compensation. Furthermore, a core tenet of their argument was the societal tendency to undervalue work predominantly performed by women, particularly those involving caregiving and nurturing skills. In his pronouncement of the decision, commission president Justice Ingmar Taylor acknowledged the 'real possibility' that gender bias influenced the historical valuation of their work. However, he also underscored the commission's responsibility to consider the broader economic context of New South Wales. Justice Taylor noted that each additional percentage point in pay increases represents a considerable financial commitment for the government, with an estimated annual cost of $74.5 million for every 1 per cent increase. This judgment represents a significant step towards rectifying past inequities and is expected to have a positive impact on recruitment and retention within the nursing and midwifery workforce, ultimately benefiting patient care across the state. The decision reflects a growing societal recognition of the indispensable contributions of nurses and midwives, acknowledging their dedication, skill, and the critical role they play in the healthcare system. It is anticipated that this pay rise will not only improve the financial standing of these professionals but also serve as a powerful statement of their value and the importance of their contributions to the well-being of the community. The NSW government, while acknowledging the financial implications, has demonstrated a willingness to address the long-standing issues of fair compensation and recognition for these essential workers. The union's persistent efforts in advocating for their members have culminated in a victory that is likely to set a precedent for future negotiations and discussions regarding the valuation of care-based professions. The detailed breakdown of the pay increases underscores the commission's recognition of varying levels of responsibility and experience within the nursing and midwifery ranks, ensuring a targeted approach to salary adjustments. This comprehensive approach aims to address the multifaceted challenges faced by these healthcare professionals and to ensure they receive remuneration that accurately reflects their expertise and commitment





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