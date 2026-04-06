NSW Offers Free Needle-Free Flu Vaccine to Children, Boosting Vaccination Efforts

New South Wales joins other Australian states in providing free nasal spray flu vaccines for children aged two to four, aiming to combat declining vaccination rates and ease the burden on healthcare systems. This initiative offers a painless alternative to traditional injections.

New South Wales is now providing a free nasal spray flu vaccine for children, a move that aims to boost vaccination rates among young children and reduce the strain on healthcare systems. This initiative follows similar programs already in place in Queensland, South Australia, and Western Australia, expanding access to a needle-free flu vaccination option for eligible children.

The NSW Health Minister, Ryan Park, highlighted the benefits for parents, emphasizing the potential to alleviate the anxiety associated with traditional injections. The vaccine, administered via a simple nasal spray, eliminates the need for needles, making the vaccination process less daunting for children and potentially increasing the likelihood of parents seeking immunization for their kids.\The free nasal spray flu vaccine targets children aged two to four years old in NSW. This aligns with the understanding that this age group is at a higher risk of severe flu complications. Data reveals a concerning decline in flu vaccination rates among children under five since 2020. The National Centre for Immunisation Research and Surveillance reports that vaccination rates in this demographic have fallen significantly. By September 2025, only a fraction of children under five had received a flu jab, far below the targets set by health authorities. This decline has translated into a rise in flu cases, emergency department visits, and hospital admissions. During the previous flu season, NSW experienced over 24,500 influenza cases in children under five. Emergency departments saw more than 4,600 presentations for influenza-like illness, and hospital admissions increased substantially. These statistics underscore the urgent need to improve vaccination coverage and protect young children from the potentially severe consequences of influenza.\The nasal spray vaccine is a significant step towards improving vaccination rates. While available to anyone in Australia aged two to 18, the free program is primarily focused on children in participating states. The Royal Australian College of General Practitioners Victoria has advocated for expanded free access to the spray, recognizing its potential to increase vaccine uptake and ease pressure on healthcare facilities. The availability of a needle-free alternative provides parents with a less invasive and potentially more appealing option. The traditional flu jab remains available for free to other high-risk groups, including children aged six months to under five, pregnant women, Aboriginal people, individuals aged 65 and over, and those with certain health conditions. This multifaceted approach to vaccination, combining both traditional and innovative methods, demonstrates a commitment to safeguarding the health of the community and mitigating the impact of seasonal influenza





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