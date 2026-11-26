NSW One Nation leader Mike Newman is accused of patronising public servants, making an inappropriate joke to a female staffer, and spending $135,154 without following procurement guidelines during his time as a Tokyo trade commissioner.

NSW One Nation leader Mike Newman has been accused of patronising public servants, making an inappropriate joke to a female staffer, and spending $135,000 without following department guidelines.

The allegations come from a new dump of documents released to the NSW parliament. The documents cover Newman's 28-month stint as a trade commissioner in Tokyo between 2022 and 2024. They detail allegations that he was insubordinate and prone to undermining the department that employed him in his $450,000-a-year role. Newman denied the allegations contained in the documents and refuted ever making inappropriate comments to staff.

Also read SA Liberal Senator Leah Blyth defects to One Nation, bringing party to five senators

Newman Faces Allegations Over Spending

He has repeatedly criticised wasteful spending inside the public service since being unveiled as One Nation's NSW leader and candidate for Cessnock. The fresh documents reveal Newman charged the taxpayer $135,154 for two Bloomberg Terminals, which are used to monitor financial markets. A public official alleged he did not publicly disclose this on the government's tendering website, in contravention of procurement guidelines.

Advertisement

Newman racked up hundreds of thousands of dollars in expenses for flights, five-star hotels, and restaurant and bar bills. He was questioned by public servants over a dinner bill that included 71 beers and 23 bottles of wine. The Herald previously reported a dinner Newman hosted for members of a Japanese trade delegation at the Crystalbrook Kingsley in Newcastle which cost $7790. The new documents reveal a guest list was audited by the department.

Audit Questions Hotel Stay And Guest List

The audit discovered the attendance of both the executive chairman and the football foundation chair of the Newcastle Jets football club. The auditor could not determine their links to Investment NSW's goals in Japan and North Asia. Included in a list of allegations about Newman's behaviour was an instance when a female staffer was asked to accompany Newman on a trip to the Hunter.

He told her it would make sense for her to stay at the same hotel as him. Newman allegedly told the staffer: "Obviously not in the same room ha ha ha.

" He denied ever making this comment and said his suggestion to stay at the same hotel was because it was the location of the event they were travelling to attend. In one email, a colleague described Newman's professional conduct as "not only discourteous and unkind, but suggests an approach that explicitly goes against our other corporate values of collaboration and respect".

Bureaucrats Recommend Disciplinary Process

A brief to a department secretary recommended a formal disciplinary process to determine if Newman had breached department policies on bullying and ethics. Included in the tranche of documents is an extensive list of direct contact Newman had with ministers and MPs despite instructions from senior bureaucrats not to do so. That included encouraging Premier Chris Minns to accept a meeting with Hyundai.

Advertisement

Newman had also met Minns before the 2023 election despite directives for departmental staff not to engage with the opposition. Under the subheading misalignment with department priorities, the document notes Newman invited former prime minister Tony Abbott to deliver a speech at an event for the opening of a Korean bank branch in Sydney, to which he also invited his father Maurice Newman as a guest of honour.

Newman Denies Bullying And Dirt Sheet Claims

Newman said his father ultimately did not attend that event, and argues his interactions with ministers were appropriate under the terms of his contract. He accused Investment NSW of creating a dirt sheet about him. He dismissed allegations of bullying and rude behaviour as being his attempts to increase productivity in the department. He compared his emails to a rugby captain giving a failing team a pep talk.

Newman defended the high cost of the Bloomberg subscription, arguing they were used for legitimate market and economic intelligence purposes to support his role as trade commissioner.

"I'm not going to cooperate with bureaucrats who waste taxpayers' money, and if those bureaucrats want to say their feelings were hurt, then there will be a lot more hurt feeling with a NSW One Nation government because wasteful departmental spending must stop. Clearly the Labor dirt unit is in full swing," he said.

Newman said bureaucrats did not want him speaking directly with ministers during his time as trade commissioner because he would share his beliefs that the department wasn't being run efficiently.